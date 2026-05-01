



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has affirmed that India halted Operation Sindoor voluntarily, emphasising that the country was fully prepared for a long war against Pakistan if required.





Speaking at the National Security Summit 2.0, he described Pakistan as the epicentre of international terrorism and stressed the need to uproot its ideological and political foundations.





He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the government’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, noting that India did not succumb to threats of nuclear attack.





Singh recalled Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, as a turning point that signalled a new world order. He underlined that India no longer confines itself to diplomatic statements when attacked, but responds with robust military action.





He clarified that the operation was not stopped due to diminished capabilities but on India’s own terms, with the armed forces maintaining surge capacity and enhanced readiness for sudden escalation.





He highlighted that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces precisely targeted those responsible for the attack, destroying nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Over 100 terrorists were eliminated. Pakistan retaliated with drone strikes and shelling, sparking a four-day conflict. India responded with formidable defence, destroying radar installations in Lahore and Gurjanwala. The heavy damage forced Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations to seek a ceasefire on 10 May 2025.





Singh criticised Pakistan’s consistent support for terrorism, noting that while India is globally recognised for its Information Technology, Pakistan is seen as the epicentre of “International Terrorism.”





He explained that terrorism must be tackled across operational, ideological and political dimensions, likening its roots to Ravana’s navel, which regenerates unless destroyed. He stressed the importance of drying up the ideological and political patronage that sustains terrorism.





He further pointed out that India’s military industrial complex has proven its ability to rapidly supply during wartime, and reiterated that India did not fall for nuclear threats.





Singh concluded by affirming that India’s armed forces are stronger and more robust than ever, prepared to respond decisively to any future challenges.





ANI







