



India has issued a firm warning to Italy that defence technology must not be shared with Pakistan, citing its support for terrorism, reported Manu Pubby of ET Defence.





This message was delivered during a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, where both sides explored avenues for defence industrial cooperation.





Italy indicated its willingness to co-develop next-generation weapon systems exclusively with Indian partners. The meeting also covered regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia.





Sources revealed that India flagged past instances of Italian defence supplies to Pakistan. Italian firms have previously provided platforms, components and systems, particularly in the naval domain, along with helicopters, drones and surface-to-air missiles. This history was raised as a point of concern during the talks.





Italy’s largest defence firm, Leonardo, had faced restrictions from the Indian defence ministry for nearly a decade following the VVIP helicopter scandal. Those curbs have now been lifted, and the company is pursuing major contracts in India, including naval helicopters in partnership with Adani Defence and Aerospace.





Italy is also eyeing opportunities to supply trainer aircraft, advanced naval guns and torpedoes. Discussions included the Indian Navy’s recent purchase of heavyweight torpedoes from WASS and the possibility of establishing a production line in India with technology transfer.





Rajnath Singh stated in a post on X that both sides discussed avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy’s defence cooperation initiative.





An Italian defence industry delegation accompanied Crosetto and held talks with stakeholders, including the Indian Coast Guard. Officials confirmed that a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (MCP) for 2026–27 was exchanged to guide future military engagements.





ET Defence







