



India is preparing to take a major leap in its high-speed rail ambitions with plans for a next-generation indigenous bullet train capable of reaching speeds of 350 kilometres per hour.





Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that design work on this advanced train will begin within the next six months, marking a significant milestone in the country’s rail modernisation drive.





This development builds upon the ongoing Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which is designed to support trains running at speeds of up to 320 kmph.





The Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor, spanning 508 kilometres, was launched in 2016 and is currently under construction. The first phase of operations is expected to commence in August 2027. India’s first bullet train, being manufactured by Bangalore-based BEML, is scheduled to be ready by the same year.





🚆 Railway’s biggest TBM cutter head lowered at Vikhroli, Mumbai



✅ 350‑tonne, 13.6m diameter engineering feat for India’s Bullet Train project pic.twitter.com/6r4QuoT1wi — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 17, 2026





This train, developed jointly by BEML and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), is part of the B28 project and is designed for speeds of up to 280 kmph. The prototype is expected to be completed early next year, with trial operations planned on a section of the corridor by August 2027.





Vaishnaw emphasised that the upcoming 350 kmph train will be domestically developed and tailored to India’s diverse climatic conditions. He also highlighted that safety will remain the top priority as new technologies are integrated during the current financial year.





Over the past decade, close to 70,000 kilometres of railway tracks have been laid, and more than 80% of the national rail network is now capable of supporting train speeds of up to 110 kmph. This extensive groundwork provides a strong foundation for the introduction of high-speed rail services.





Earlier this week, an image of the proposed design of India’s first indigenous bullet train was displayed at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. The Railway Board clarified that the image represents a symbolic stage-one design and is not the final version.





Nevertheless, the visual attracted considerable attention from visitors, many of whom assumed it was the first official glimpse of the train scheduled to launch in August 2027. The display underscores the growing public anticipation surrounding India’s entry into the high-speed rail era.





The combination of the B28 project and the planned 350 kmph train reflects India’s dual-track approach: delivering its first operational bullet train by 2027 while simultaneously pushing forward with an even faster, more advanced model.





This strategy demonstrates the government’s commitment to indigenous development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, ensuring that future high-speed rail systems are not only technologically advanced but also adapted to local conditions and requirements.





Agencies







