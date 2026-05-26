



Adani Green Energy has commissioned a massive 3.37 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda, Gujarat, making it the world’s largest single-location battery storage project outside China. Completed in just 10 months, the system can power nearly one million homes for a day and is central to India’s clean energy expansion.





Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced the commissioning of a cumulative 3.37 GWh battery storage system at its Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat. This milestone strengthens India’s grid-scale clean energy infrastructure and represents one of the fastest utility-scale battery storage deployments globally. The project includes 1.37 GWh of capacity added in March 2026, taking the total operational storage at Khavda to 3.37 GWh.





The Khavda site is already one of India’s largest renewable energy developments. AGEL operationalised 1,000 MW of solar capacity in March 2024 within just 12 months of starting work at the site.





The broader project spans 538 square kilometres and is part of a 30 GW renewable energy build-out. Currently, 9.9 GW of renewable capacity is operational at Khavda, underscoring its role as a cornerstone of AGEL’s expansion strategy.





The newly commissioned battery system is designed to stabilise renewable energy supply by storing excess electricity generated during periods of high solar and wind output and releasing it during peak demand. AGEL stated that the system can meet electricity demand equivalent to cities such as Indore, Chandigarh, or even the entire state of Goa. It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for ten hours, highlighting its scale and versatility.





The project integrates advanced energy management systems with lithium-ion battery technologies to optimise efficiency, reliability, and grid responsiveness. By co-locating storage with renewable generation, AGEL is enhancing the dispatchability of clean power and supporting round-the-clock supply contracts for industrial and utility customers. This is particularly critical as India scales up intermittent solar and wind generation while aiming to maintain grid stability.





AGEL has guided for over 10 GWh of additional battery storage capacity in FY27 and plans to scale total storage capacity to 50 GWh over the next five years.





This long-term ambition reflects the company’s commitment to building future-ready clean energy infrastructure at global scale. The Khavda BESS project is not only a technological achievement but also a strategic one, positioning India as a leader in large-scale renewable integration.





The commissioning of the 3.37 GWh BESS marks a major milestone in India’s clean energy journey. It strengthens grid reliability, supports peak-hour supply, and enables renewable energy to deliver dependable, round-the-clock power. As India works towards its net zero emissions target by 2070, such large-scale storage deployments will play a defining role in ensuring sustainable and resilient energy systems.





Agencies







