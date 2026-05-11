



India’s Dhvani Hypersonic Glide Vehicle represents the country’s decisive leap into the rarefied domain of operational hypersonic weaponry. Developed entirely by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Dhvani is the culmination of years of indigenous research and engineering, and it positions India alongside the United States, Russia and China in the most exclusive club of modern warfare.





The system is not a prototype for display but a weapon designed for battlefield deployment, with its imminent test marking the next big step in India’s strategic arsenal.





Dhvani first captured public attention in February 2025 when DRDO unveiled a full-scale model at the Vigyan Vaibhav exhibition in Hyderabad. Measuring approximately nine metres in length and 2.5 metres in width, the vehicle’s wedge-shaped wave-rider profile was a striking revelation.





This design, which rides its own shockwaves to maximise aerodynamic efficiency, was unprecedented in India’s public demonstrations and signalled a new era of advanced missile architecture. Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, Dhvani is a boost-glide system.





A rocket booster derived from the Agni family propels the vehicle to near-space altitudes, after which it skips and glides through the upper atmosphere at speeds exceeding Mach 5. Its unpredictable trajectory, devoid of a simple ballistic arc, makes it exceptionally difficult for adversary radar systems to track and intercept.





The system is designed to achieve speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 6, translating to 6,200–7,400 kilometres per hour. With an intercontinental-class range of 6,000 to 10,000 kilometres, Dhvani surpasses the reach of the Agni-V ICBM, enabling India to hold at risk targets across Asia, Europe and even parts of North America.





This capability is particularly significant in the context of China’s growing military assertiveness, as Dhvani provides a credible deterrent against threats to India’s national integrity. The vehicle’s thermal engineering is a triumph in itself. At hypersonic speeds, surfaces heat up to 2,000–3,000 degrees Celsius, but DRDO has developed an indigenous Ultra-High-Temperature Ceramic Composite shield to withstand these extremes.





Ceramic tiles and silicate-based panels backed by a metallic substructure ensure survivability, while angled surfaces reduce radar cross-section. Terminal guidance integrates inertial navigation, satellite tracking, terrain-matching and RF seekers, ensuring accuracy even during communication blackouts caused by hypersonic re-entry.





Operating at altitudes of around 60 kilometres, Dhvani executes sharp lateral manoeuvres in its terminal phase, reducing adversary reaction time to under five minutes. This effectively collapses the window for detection, tracking and interception, rendering existing defence systems inadequate.





DRDO Chief Dr Samir V Kamat has confirmed that the hypersonic glide missile is in an advanced stage of development, with one trial already completed and further trials scheduled within two to three years.





Subscale tests have validated boost-separation dynamics and glide stability, while full-scale trials are expected from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured that induction into the armed forces will take place by 2029–30, underscoring the government’s commitment to operationalising this capability.





India’s journey towards Dhvani was paved by the successful test of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle in September 2020, which validated scramjet propulsion at Mach 6 and proved the maturity of indigenous heat-shielding technologies.





The program has drawn on the expertise of DRDO’s Advanced Systems Laboratory, the Aeronautical Development Agency and the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, with over 70% local content achieved.





This aligns directly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, ensuring that India’s hypersonic arsenal is not dependent on imported components but built from its own metals, ceramics, guidance software and propulsion systems.





Dhvani is the flagship of a broader hypersonic architecture under Project Vishnu. In July 2025, the Extended Trajectory-Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile reportedly achieved Mach 8 during a test, representing a parallel track using scramjet propulsion.





Together, these systems provide India with the ability to strike diverse target sets through different flight profiles. DRDO is also developing anti-hypersonic interceptors and working on a dozen distinct hypersonic variants, including glide vehicles, cruise missiles and defensive systems. This comprehensive approach ensures that India is not only building offensive capabilities but also preparing to counter adversary hypersonic threats.





Globally, China has already deployed the DF-ZF and DF-17 glide vehicles, while Russia’s Avangard is in active service. India’s conventional ballistic arsenal, though formidable, relies on predictable trajectories that systems like China’s HQ-19 are increasingly optimised to intercept.





Dhvani changes this equation entirely. Designed for dual-use, capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads, it offers flexibility across the spectrum of conflict, from precision strikes against hardened infrastructure to nuclear deterrence at intercontinental ranges.





Analysts are already describing Dhvani as a game-changer, with European media urging closer defence cooperation with India. The programme also fulfils the vision articulated by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 2007, when he declared that India must develop modern hypersonic weaponry indigenously within fifteen years. Dhvani, arriving precisely within that timeframe, is the embodiment of that foresight.





From Agni’s first test in 1989 to BrahMos’s induction as a world-class collaborative system, India has steadily built credibility in missile technology.





Dhvani’s imminent test will mark the next milestone, announcing to the world that India is not merely following established powers but is charting its own course in the hypersonic race.





The advantages of Dhvani lie in its speed, manoeuvrability, survivability and range, all of which combine to collapse adversary defences and provide India with a decisive strategic edge.





The next big step for DRDO is the full-scale trial launch, which will demonstrate the operational reality of this deadly weapon and cement India’s place in the global hypersonic order.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







