



The Chinese research vessel Da Yang Hao was observed loitering near India’s declared missile test danger zone during the recent trial, raising strategic concerns despite the ship not being officially configured for missile tracking.





Its presence highlights China’s pattern of deploying dual-use survey vessels in the Indian Ocean Region at sensitive times, amplifying India’s vigilance over foreign maritime activity.





The Da Yang Hao, also referred to as Da Yang Yi Hao, is a geology and geophysics survey vessel that China presents as a scientific platform. However, India and several other countries have long flagged such ships as dual-purpose assets capable of surveillance.





© Damien Symon - @detresfa_





The vessel is equipped with advanced hydrographic sensors, seabed mapping systems, and even a submersible craft, enabling it to conduct detailed oceanographic surveys. While these capabilities are ostensibly for marine research, they can also be leveraged for military applications such as submarine tracking, missile trajectory monitoring, and mapping undersea infrastructure.





During India’s recent missile test in the Bay of Bengal, the vessel’s proximity to the declared danger zone was notable. Although not officially configured for missile tracking, its loitering near the test area suggested an intent to gather incidental data.





This aligns with a broader pattern observed in recent years, where Chinese survey vessels have timed their deployments to coincide with Indian missile trials and naval activities. Such behaviour has been interpreted as an attempt to collect intelligence under the guise of scientific exploration.





The Da Yang Hao has previously been sighted in the Indian Ocean Region, often entering through the Malacca Strait and positioning itself south of Sri Lanka or near the Maldives. Satellite imagery and open-source intelligence have confirmed its deployments in 2025, including operations in the Arabian Sea and Western Indian Ocean.





Analysts have noted that the vessel’s advanced equipment allows it to intercept communications, monitor warship movements, and identify gaps in India’s maritime surveillance network. This makes its presence during missile tests particularly sensitive, as it could provide Beijing with insights into India’s operational protocols and strategic capabilities.





India has consistently tracked such vessels through its Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) and has raised objections to their docking in regional ports such as Male and Colombo.





The presence of Da Yang Hao near the missile test zone underscores the ongoing contest for maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean, where China’s expanding footprint is viewed with suspicion.





It also reflects Beijing’s broader strategy of using ostensibly civilian platforms to advance military objectives, a practice that complicates regional security dynamics.





The incident adds to India’s concerns about China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly as Beijing strengthens ties with Sri Lanka and the Maldives. For New Delhi, the challenge lies in balancing diplomatic engagement with heightened vigilance, ensuring that sensitive military activities are not compromised by foreign surveillance.





The loitering of Da Yang Hao during the missile test serves as a reminder of the strategic contest unfolding in the Indo-Pacific, where scientific research vessels often double as instruments of power projection.





Agencies







