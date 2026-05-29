



Larsen & Toubro’s industrial electronics arm LTEPS has partnered with Israel’s EVR Motors to manufacture next-generation EV traction motors in India, with production set to take place at Coimbatore.





The collaboration will deliver high-efficiency, compact, and rare-earth material–reduced motors tailored for Indian conditions, supporting two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.





The partnership between L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS) and EVR Motors represents a significant step in India’s electric mobility transformation. It combines LTEPS’ engineering, systems integration, and advanced manufacturing capabilities with EVR Motors’ patented propulsion technologies.





The collaboration is firmly aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, aiming to reduce import dependency and strengthen indigenous manufacturing in the EV sector.





The traction motors will be manufactured at LTEPS’ state-of-the-art facility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. These motors will be paired with indigenously designed Motor Control Units (MCUs), offering OEMs a complete drivetrain solution. This integration is expected to bridge the gap between advanced motor innovation and real-world deployment, ensuring scalability and reliability across India’s diverse mobility landscape.





The motors are designed to deliver high efficiency, compact packaging, and reduced reliance on rare-earth materials, which is critical for cost optimisation and sustainability. By catering to multiple segments—two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial EVs—the partnership addresses India’s rapidly expanding EV market, where localisation and affordability are key drivers.





Prashant Jain, Head of LTEPS, emphasised that the collaboration reflects L&T’s commitment to building indigenous, high-performance clean mobility solutions. He noted that combining advanced motor innovation with indigenous MCUs would accelerate deployment across India’s EV ecosystem.





Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors, highlighted that the partnership would enable responsible scaling of innovation, delivering technologically advanced and reliable traction motor solutions tailored for Indian mobility needs. Sajal Kishore, Managing Director of EVR India, stressed the importance of localisation and integrated powertrain solutions in driving India’s electric mobility transformation.





LTEPS, launched in April 2026, is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced electronic systems for defence, aerospace, industrial, and energy applications. Its entry into EV traction motors builds on its strengths in strategic electronics and positions it as a key player in India’s clean mobility supply chain.





EVR Motors, meanwhile, is globally recognised for its innovative motor architecture, offering high power density, reduced material usage, and scalable drivetrain solutions.





The timing of this partnership is crucial, as India accelerates its EV adoption with strong government support, rising consumer demand, and increasing investments in localised powertrain technologies. By combining global innovation with indigenous manufacturing, LTEPS and EVR Motors aim to deliver sustainable, scalable, and globally competitive solutions that will strengthen India’s position in the electric mobility sector.





Agencies







