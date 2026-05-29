



Bangalore-based Danta Innovations has introduced Composite Loitering Munition Launch Tubes that are 60% lighter than steel equivalents and completely corrosion resistant, marking a significant leap in launcher technology for modern drone warfare.





These tubes are designed to enhance operational mobility, reduce maintenance burdens, and ensure seamless communication during critical launch sequences.





The development of composite launch tubes addresses long-standing challenges posed by traditional steel and aluminium tubes. Conventional metallic tubes are heavy, prone to corrosion, and often interfere with radio frequency signals, which can compromise UAV communication links during pre-launch sequencing.





They also suffer from thermal instability, leading to warping or deformation during rapid firing cycles. Danta Innovations has tackled these issues by employing advanced composites such as carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) and basalt, engineered specifically for the structural, thermal, and electromagnetic demands of loitering munition and UAV launcher applications.





The composite tubes are precision filament-wound structures that deliver up to 60% weight reduction compared to steel. This translates directly into improved mobility for vehicle-mounted, tripod-mounted, and naval-mounted systems, while also enhancing endurance for dismounted special forces who must carry equipment across challenging terrain. In naval applications, the reduced topside weight improves vessel stability, a critical factor in maintaining combat effectiveness at sea.





A defining feature of these tubes is their complete corrosion resistance across a wide operating range of -40°C to +71°C. This eliminates the maintenance burden associated with metallic systems, ensuring reliability in diverse environments from deserts to maritime conditions. The tubes are also RF transparent by design, meaning they do not interfere with UAV communication or guidance systems during the crucial pre-launch and launch phases. This ensures mission integrity and reduces vulnerabilities in contested electronic warfare environments.





Thermal performance has been optimised to prevent heat warping or dimensional deformation during rapid sequential launches. The tubes are rated for burst pressures exceeding 250 bar, underscoring their resilience under extreme operational conditions. With a service life of over 20 years and modular end caps that can be replaced in the field, they offer longevity and adaptability unmatched by traditional designs.





Danta Innovations has made these launch tubes available in multiple configurations, including single, twin, quad, and multi-tube setups. They can be integrated across vehicle-mounted, tripod-mounted, naval-mounted, and fixed installations, making them versatile for a wide range of operational scenarios. This adaptability ensures that India’s armed forces can deploy loitering munitions rapidly and effectively across land, sea, and air platforms.





The strategic implications of this innovation are considerable. Loitering munitions have become a decisive capability in modern warfare, offering precision, persistence, and covert strike options.





By revolutionising the launch infrastructure, Danta Innovations has strengthened India’s defence ecosystem under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on imported systems and positioning the country at the forefront of composite defence engineering.





This breakthrough not only enhances India’s indigenous capabilities but also sets a new global benchmark for loitering munition launch systems. Lightweight, durable, and technologically advanced, these composite tubes are poised to redefine battlefield dynamics by enabling faster, more reliable, and more flexible deployment of precision strike assets.





Agencies







