



Mumbai-based ideaForge has successfully completed hover trials of its heavy-lift cargo UAV, Yeti, with full-scale flight testing set to follow. This marks a critical milestone in the development of one of India’s most ambitious indigenous drone logistics platforms.





The Yeti UAV is designed to carry payloads of up to 200 kg, positioning it as a transformative solution for military logistics, disaster relief, and industrial cargo transport. The hover trials validated its ability to lift and stabilise heavy loads, a prerequisite before advancing to extended flight missions.





The next stage will involve rigorous testing across varied terrain and altitude profiles to demonstrate operational readiness.





The drone features a distributed VTOL architecture with multiple redundant motors, ensuring stability and safety even under asymmetric load conditions. Its design allows it to operate from compact landing zones, making it suitable for deployment in forward areas where conventional aircraft cannot land.





With a cruise speed exceeding 110 km/h and tolerance for strong winds, Yeti is engineered to perform in demanding environments.





Operational parameters include a payload range between 50 and 200 kg, endurance extending up to 200 km, and altitude capability reaching 6,500 metres above mean sea level, with margins close to 7,500 metres. The UAV is also built to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from –45°C to +55°C, enabling deployment in Himalayan high-altitude posts, desert sectors, and offshore installations.





Yeti is configured for multiple mission roles. In cargo mode, it can deliver ammunition, rations, fuel, and spares directly to frontline units. In CASEVAC mode, it can evacuate casualties with medical packs, providing critical support in the golden hour.





It is also capable of transporting engineering equipment, bridging modules, and construction materials to accelerate infrastructure development in contested zones. Maritime resupply and precision delivery are additional mission sets supported by the platform.





The UAV integrates autonomous flight systems, BVLOS capability, terrain-following sensors, and intelligent airspace avoidance. These features reduce operator workload and enhance survivability in complex operational environments. Its ability to function in GPS-denied and electronic warfare conditions further strengthens its utility for military deployment.





The successful hover trials underscore India’s growing emphasis on indigenous drone technology for strategic self-reliance. Yeti is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing dependence on vulnerable road convoys and manned aircraft, offering a safer, faster, and more flexible logistics backbone.





Its development reflects a broader national push towards advanced unmanned systems capable of addressing both defence and civilian requirements.





Agencies







