



Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has declared that Israel has no option but to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory, insisting that the regional conflict has entered a transformative new phase marked by the collapse of what he termed the “Israeli‑American project.”





His remarks were delivered at the Central Ashura Council in Beirut, where he characterised the latest developments as a decisive victory for the resistance.





Qassem stated that Israel and its allies had sought to destroy Hezbollah but had suffered a crushing defeat. He claimed that the resistance had shattered the Israeli‑American plan and ushered in a new phase of the struggle. He emphasised that the path forward required an immediate end to all violations of Lebanese sovereignty, including land, sea, and air attacks, and insisted that Israel had no choice but to withdraw completely.





He framed this demand as the culmination of a long‑term struggle, arguing that Israel had sought to occupy Lebanon as part of its “Greater Israel” project. He said that the resistance had emerged in response to aggression and occupation, and that its deterrent capability had been built over years of hardship with Iranian support.





He noted that while Israel had attempted to force Hezbollah from its homes, Iran’s backing had enabled the group to develop a strong deterrent against Israeli attacks.





Qassem described the recent memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran as a turning point, portraying it as an official declaration of defeat for Washington and Tel Aviv. He credited Iran’s steadfast leadership under Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the sacrifices of its commanders, and the resilience of its people for resisting US‑Israeli plots. He asserted that Iran’s agreement represented the formal recognition of their defeat.





He reaffirmed Iran’s sovereignty, declaring it a nation shaping not only its own future but also the future of the wider region. He stressed that Iran had stood by Lebanon and other allies throughout years of aggression and hardship, and that its role was now central to regional dynamics.





Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continued in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Defence Forces announced that they had eliminated six Hezbollah militants who posed a threat to soldiers operating in the security zone.





According to the IDF, five armed Hezbollah fighters were identified in Zawtar al‑Sharqiya, while another was spotted in the Ali al‑Taher Ridge. All six were killed in order to remove the perceived threat.





At the same time, diplomatic efforts were ongoing in Washington. Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors were engaged in talks about establishing pilot zones. These zones are intended to facilitate Israeli military withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese army, in line with proposals aimed at reducing hostilities and stabilising the border.





The juxtaposition of Qassem’s defiant rhetoric, continued Israeli military action, and ongoing diplomatic negotiations highlights the complexity of the current phase of the conflict. Hezbollah’s leadership is presenting the situation as a strategic victory, while Israel maintains its operations in southern Lebanon, and international actors attempt to broker arrangements that could reduce tensions.





ANI







