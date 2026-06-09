



India has launched a sharp diplomatic offensive against Pakistan at the United Nations, exposing Islamabad’s latest propaganda narrative of “Fitna al Hindustan” as nothing more than state-sponsored disinformation.





Speaking at a United Nations Security Council session on Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, accused Pakistan of deliberately manufacturing falsehoods to deflect blame for its internal crises and regional destabilisation.





Pakistan had previously issued official notifications instructing its agencies to label militant groups operating within its own territory as “Fitna al Hindustan”, alleging they were directed by India.





However, no evidence was ever produced to substantiate these claims. Ambassador Harish countered that this was a calculated attempt to deceive both the Pakistani public and the international community.





He described the narrative as “officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology”, designed to sustain hostility against India while distracting citizens from domestic political and economic failures.





The envoy went further, branding Pakistan’s apparatus as “an organised factory of hate”. He argued that the campaign was a deliberate strategy by the Pakistani establishment to divert attention from pressing internal challenges, including constitutional amendments that have entrenched military dominance over civilian institutions.





Ambassador Harish highlighted how Pakistan’s political framework remains deeply compromised by the military’s overarching influence, which continues to undermine democratic governance.





Turning to regional security, India condemned Pakistan’s cross-border military operations, particularly aerial assaults in Afghanistan that have caused significant civilian casualties. Ambassador Harish stressed that “dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator”, adding that killing and maiming civilians cannot be justified as counter-terrorism.





He accused Islamabad of hypocrisy, pointing out that Pakistan espouses lofty principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while simultaneously carrying out airstrikes during the holy month of Ramadan.





The envoy underscored Pakistan’s long-standing record of blaming its neighbours for its own internal shortcomings. This criticism comes amid escalating hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan.





Earlier this year, UN records confirmed that Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan territory killed at least 13 civilians, including women and children, sparking the most intense border confrontation in years. By March, UN documentation revealed that cross-border strikes and subsequent manoeuvres had left 42 civilians dead, 104 wounded, and displaced over 100,000 people from their homes.





Tensions reached a breaking point when Afghan officials alleged that a Pakistani airstrike on a Kabul drug rehabilitation centre caused over 400 fatalities. The UN independently verified at least 269 deaths, underscoring the scale of devastation. Although a brief cessation of hostilities prevented a full-scale war, volatile skirmishes continue along the frontier, keeping the region on edge.





India’s intervention at the UN thus not only dismantled Pakistan’s “Fitna al Hindustan” narrative but also highlighted Islamabad’s broader strategy of exporting instability while masking its own governance failures. By exposing Pakistan’s disinformation campaign as a “factory of hate”, New Delhi reinforced its position that Islamabad must be held accountable for both its internal propaganda and its external aggression.





ANI







