



A police officer sustained injuries in a grenade attack targeting Badh Bir Police Station in Peshawar on 9 June.





According to reports, unidentified militants hurled a hand grenade at the facility, injuring one officer who was immediately provided medical treatment. The incident prompted a swift response, with police personnel rushing to the site in large numbers to secure the area and begin investigations.





Authorities confirmed that a search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend those responsible. Forensic teams are actively collecting evidence from the scene to identify the attackers, while security has been tightened across the region to prevent further incidents. Officials emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are being made to dismantle militant networks operating in the area.





The attack comes against the backdrop of a recent tragedy involving Police Constable Muhammad Zahir. Zahir had sustained critical injuries in a grenade attack at the Se-ra Khawra check post under Matani Police Station on 27 February.





Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. His funeral prayers were offered with full official honours at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar. The ceremony was attended by senior police officials, including CCPO Peshawar Dr. Mian Saeed, SSP Operations Farhan Khan, SP Headquarters Ali Gohar, divisional SPs, army personnel, fellow officers, and members of his family.





The recurrence of grenade attacks in Peshawar highlights the persistent threat posed by militant groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Security analysts note that such incidents are part of a broader pattern of violence aimed at destabilising law enforcement institutions and undermining public confidence. The targeting of police stations and check posts reflects the militants’ strategy of striking at the frontline of state security, exploiting vulnerabilities in urban and semi-urban areas.





The latest attack underscores the challenges faced by Pakistan’s security forces as they continue to battle insurgent elements in the region.





While the injured officer is reported to be recovering, the incident has once again drawn attention to the sacrifices made by police personnel in maintaining order and resisting militant violence. The authorities remain determined to pursue those responsible and to strengthen protective measures around sensitive installations.





ANI







