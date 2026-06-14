



India’s fighter jet acquisition program has entered a decisive phase, with three major offers now on the table.





France, Russia and Sweden are all competing to secure contracts with the Indian Air Force (IAF), each presenting a distinct aircraft with unique advantages.





The decision comes at a time when India is accelerating its defence modernisation drive following Operation Sindoor, which highlighted gaps in next-generation air power. While the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is progressing, it remains years away from induction, making interim solutions critical for squadron strength.





France has long been a central player in India’s air combat planning, with the Rafale fighter jet already integrated into the IAF. A possible deal for 114 Rafale aircraft is under consideration, offering a 4.5-generation twin-engine platform with proven combat performance.





The Rafale is known for its heavy payload capacity, advanced weapons systems, precision strike capability and robust electronic warfare suite. However, a sticking point remains France’s reluctance to provide full source code access, limiting India’s ability to independently integrate indigenous weapons and systems. This issue has been repeatedly raised in negotiations, as India seeks greater operational autonomy.





Russia has positioned the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter as a more advanced option. Unlike the Rafale, the Su-57 is designed for stealth operations, next-generation aerial combat and long-range strike missions. Moscow’s offer includes not only supply but also co-production and technology transfer, with the notable inclusion of source code access.





This would allow India to integrate its own missiles, sensors and electronic systems, a level of flexibility rarely offered in major defence deals. The Su-57’s stealth profile and advanced avionics place it in a different category altogether, appealing to India’s ambition of fielding a true fifth-generation platform before the AMCA is ready.





Sweden’s SAAB has re-entered the competition with its Gripen-E fighter jet, a single-engine multirole aircraft built for adaptability and cost efficiency. SAAB has emphasised full technology transfer, local production, maintenance and upgrade capability within India.





The company has stated that if a contract is signed, the first aircraft could be delivered within three years, making it a relatively fast solution. The Gripen-E is powered by the General Electric F414G engine and is capable of high-speed, long-range missions.





It is designed to operate from short or less-prepared runways, with quick turnaround times in combat conditions. SAAB has also highlighted artificial intelligence-based systems and network-centric warfare capabilities as part of the Gripen’s architecture, aligning with modern digital warfare requirements.





The contrast between the three aircraft is striking. The Rafale offers twin-engine reliability, heavy payloads and a proven combat record. The Su-57 brings stealth and next-generation dominance, with Russia’s willingness to share technology making it particularly attractive.





The Gripen-E, meanwhile, is a lighter, cost-effective option with strong digital systems and flexible deployment features. Each aircraft reflects a different philosophy of air combat, from heavy strike capability to stealth superiority to agile adaptability.





Sweden’s emphasis on Make in India is a major selling point, with SAAB proposing that India could become a production and upgrade hub for the Gripen program. This aligns with India’s broader push to expand domestic defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.





Russia’s co-production offer similarly supports this goal, while France’s reluctance on source code access remains a limiting factor despite the Rafale’s proven performance.





The competition is therefore not only technical but also strategic. India must weigh cost, technology access, production control and long-term operational needs.





The Rafale offers continuity and reliability, the Su-57 promises stealth and advanced combat capability, and the Gripen-E provides flexibility and industrial partnership. The final decision will shape India’s fighter jet roadmap for decades, balancing immediate requirements with future defence planning.





Agencies







