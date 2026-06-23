



by Mahua Chakraborty





The maritime domain has become one of the most important theatres of strategic competition in the twenty-first century. With global trade heavily dependent on sea routes and major powers increasingly expanding their naval presence across the Indo-Pacific, maritime security has emerged as a critical component of national security. For India, a country with a coastline of more than 7,500 kilometres and extensive interests across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the modernization of naval capabilities remains a strategic necessity.





In this context, the commissioning of three indigenously built naval platforms-INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on 21 June 2026 marks an important milestone in India's maritime journey. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. These platforms represent different dimensions of naval power, ranging from frontline combat operations and hydrographic surveying to anti-submarine warfare. Their induction not only strengthens the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy but also highlights India's growing success in indigenous defence production under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





The simultaneous commissioning of these vessels reflects India's commitment to developing a modern, technologically advanced and self-reliant navy capable of addressing both traditional and emerging maritime challenges. More importantly, it demonstrates the country's ability to design and construct sophisticated naval platforms domestically, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and enhancing strategic autonomy.





Significance of The Triple Commissioning:





The commissioning of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray is significant not merely because three ships are being inducted at the same time because each vessel fulfils a distinct operational requirement within the broader framework of India's maritime strategy.





Modern naval warfare extends far beyond the traditional concept of battles between warships. Contemporary maritime security involves surveillance, hydrographic mapping, anti-submarine operations, intelligence gathering, disaster response, and protection of critical sea lines of communication. Consequently, navies require a balanced force structure consisting of combat platforms as well as specialized support vessels.





The three newly commissioned platforms collectively enhance India's ability to conduct these diverse missions. INS Dunagiri contributes to surface and multi-domain warfare, INS Sanshodhak strengthens maritime domain awareness through advanced hydrographic surveys, while INS Agray improves underwater security through dedicated anti-submarine operations.





Together, these vessels represent a comprehensive approach towards strengthening India's maritime posture in the Indian Ocean Region.





INS Dunagiri: A New Generation Stealth Frigate





Among the three vessels, INS Dunagiri is arguably the most strategically significant. It is a Project 17A stealth frigate and belongs to the next generation of advanced warships designed for the Indian Navy.





Named after the earlier INS Dunagiri, the new vessel symbolizes continuity as well as modernization within the Indian Navy. The Project 17A programme is one of India's most ambitious indigenous naval projects and represents a major advancement over previous classes of frigates.





INS Dunagiri incorporates modern stealth features designed to reduce radar cross-section and enhance survivability in combat situations. In contemporary naval warfare, stealth has become increasingly important because it reduces the likelihood of detection and targeting by enemy sensors and weapon systems.





The frigate is equipped with advanced sensors, combat management systems and weapon platforms that enable it to perform a wide range of missions. It can engage hostile surface vessels, defend against aerial threats, and conduct anti-submarine operations. This multi-role capability makes it one of the most versatile platforms in the Indian Navy's inventory.





The induction of INS Dunagiri assumes greater significance in the context of the changing security environment in the Indo-Pacific region. Over the past decade, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China has significantly expanded its presence in the Indian Ocean. Chinese naval deployments, submarine patrols and investments in maritime infrastructure across the region have generated strategic concerns for India.





Against this backdrop, platforms such as INS Dunagiri provide India with enhanced operational flexibility and deterrence capability. The vessel can operate independently or as part of a carrier battle group, contributing to maritime dominance across a broad spectrum of missions.





Furthermore, the ship reflects the growing maturity of India's naval design and shipbuilding ecosystem. Designed with significant indigenous input and constructed at an Indian shipyard, INS Dunagiri serves as an example of the country's expanding defence-industrial capabilities.





INS Sanshodhak: Enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness





While combat vessels often attract greater public attention, hydrographic survey ships play an equally important role in supporting naval operations. INS Sanshodhak, commissioned alongside INS Dunagiri, is a Hydrographic Survey Vessel designed to improve India's maritime domain awareness.





The primary function of INS Sanshodhak is to conduct hydrographic surveys and collect oceanographic data. Such information forms the foundation of safe navigation and effective maritime planning. Accurate hydrographic charts are essential not only for naval operations but also for commercial shipping, fishing activities and coastal development.





In military terms, hydrographic knowledge directly contributes to operational effectiveness. Understanding seabed characteristics, underwater terrain, ocean currents and coastal features is crucial for submarine operations, amphibious landings and anti-submarine warfare missions.





INS Sanshodhak is equipped with sophisticated survey equipment capable of conducting detailed mapping of coastal waters and deep-sea regions. The vessel can support the creation of updated nautical charts and provide valuable data for both military and civilian agencies.





The importance of hydrographic capability has increased significantly in recent years due to the growing strategic competition in the maritime domain. Nations today recognize that information superiority often determines operational success. A navy that possesses accurate knowledge of the maritime environment enjoys a substantial advantage during both peacetime and conflict.





Another important aspect of INS Sanshodhak is its contribution to maritime diplomacy. Hydrographic survey ships frequently undertake missions in friendly foreign countries, assisting them in charting coastal waters and improving navigational safety. Such activities help strengthen diplomatic ties and reinforce India's image as a responsible maritime stakeholder.





In addition to its survey role, the vessel can also support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. During natural disasters such as cyclones, tsunamis or floods, ships like INS Sanshodhak can provide logistical support, medical assistance and emergency response capabilities.





Therefore, although it is not a combat platform, INS Sanshodhak contributes significantly to India's overall maritime security architecture.





INS Agray: Addressing the Underwater Threat





The third platform commissioned during the ceremony is INS Agray, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). This vessel has been specifically designed to detect, track and neutralize submarine threats in coastal and shallow-water environments.





Anti-submarine warfare has emerged as one of the most challenging aspects of modern naval operations. Advances in submarine technology have made submarines quieter, more difficult to detect and increasingly lethal. Their ability to operate covertly enables them to conduct intelligence gathering, surveillance and offensive missions with a high degree of secrecy.





For India, the underwater threat environment has become increasingly complex. Several countries in the Indian Ocean possess modern submarine fleets, while China's expanding submarine presence in the region continues to attract strategic attention.





The challenge becomes even greater in shallow coastal waters where traditional anti-submarine platforms often face operational limitations. This is precisely where vessels like INS Agray become important.





INS Agray is equipped with advanced sonar systems and specialized anti-submarine warfare capabilities designed for operations in littoral environments. The vessel can conduct underwater surveillance, monitor suspicious submarine activity and support broader naval operations near India's coastline.





Its induction significantly strengthens India's coastal defence network. By improving underwater situational awareness, INS Agray contributes to the protection of strategic ports, naval bases, offshore installations and critical maritime infrastructure.





The vessel also complements larger anti-submarine assets such as destroyers, frigates, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters. Together, these platforms create a layered defence system capable of responding to underwater threats across different operational environments.





Given the increasing importance of undersea competition in the Indo-Pacific, the commissioning of INS Agray represents a timely enhancement of India's maritime security capabilities.





Role of GRSE In India's Defence Industrial Growth





An equally important aspect of this development is the role played by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). Located in Kolkata, GRSE is one of India's premier defence shipyards and has been instrumental in supporting the modernization of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.





The successful construction and delivery of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray demonstrate the shipyard's technical expertise and industrial capacity. Over the decades, GRSE has evolved from a traditional shipbuilding facility into a modern defence manufacturing enterprise capable of producing advanced naval platforms.





The delivery of three major vessels within a relatively short timeframe reflects the increasing efficiency of India's indigenous shipbuilding sector. It also highlights the success of policy initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic defence production.





Indigenous shipbuilding offers several strategic advantages. It reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, strengthens supply-chain security, promotes technological innovation and creates employment opportunities. Furthermore, domestic production ensures greater control over maintenance, upgrades and future modifications.





The participation of Indian industries, including numerous micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), has further expanded the economic impact of these projects. Such collaboration contributes to the development of a broader defence-industrial ecosystem capable of supporting future naval modernisation efforts.





Implications For India's Maritime Strategy





The commissioning of these three platforms aligns closely with India's long-term maritime objectives. The Indian Ocean Region remains central to India's security and economic interests. A substantial portion of global trade and energy flows passes through these waters, making maritime stability a national priority.





India's maritime strategy increasingly focuses on maintaining a favourable balance of power in the Indian Ocean while contributing to regional security and stability. This objective requires not only combat capability but also effective surveillance, hydrographic knowledge and underwater defence.





INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray collectively support these goals. They strengthen the Indian Navy's ability to protect sea lines of communication, monitor maritime activities, deter potential adversaries and respond to emerging security challenges.





Their induction also supports India's vision of becoming a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region. Through enhanced naval capabilities, India can contribute more effectively to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime cooperation and regional capacity-building initiatives.





At a broader level, these platforms reinforce India's aspiration to develop a credible blue-water navy capable of operating across the wider Indo-Pacific region.





Conclusion





The commissioning of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray represents an important milestone in India's naval modernization programme. Although each vessel performs a different role, together they contribute to a comprehensive enhancement of India's maritime capabilities.





INS Dunagiri strengthens frontline combat power through advanced stealth and multi-role warfare capabilities. INS Sanshodhak enhances maritime domain awareness by providing critical hydrographic and oceanographic data. INS Agray addresses the growing challenge of underwater threats through specialized anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





Beyond their operational value, these vessels symbolize the growing success of indigenous defence manufacturing in India. Their construction by GRSE demonstrates the country's expanding technological expertise and its determination to achieve greater self-reliance in defence production.





As strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific continues to intensify, the importance of a capable and modern navy will only increase. The induction of these three naval platforms reflects India's preparedness to meet future challenges while safeguarding its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.





In many ways, the commissioning ceremony in Kolkata is not merely the addition of three ships to the Indian Navy; it is a reflection of India's evolving maritime vision, industrial capability and strategic confidence as a rising naval power.





Mahua Chakraborty is an analyst with a specialisation in strategic affairs, geopolitics, aerospace, defence and foreign policy. This essay reflects author's opinions alone







