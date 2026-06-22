



India is engaged in discussions with the United Arab Emirates to sell some of its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos.





Four Indian sources confirmed that the Gulf nation has stepped up arms procurement following the war in the Middle East. The talks, which had not been previously reported, also cover the potential sale of India’s air defence system Akashteer, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.





A third source stated that the UAE has shown interest in several Indian weapon systems, including BrahMos and Akashteer, and that negotiations are at an early stage but progressing quickly. Neither Indian officials nor the UAE foreign ministry responded to requests for comment.





BrahMos, is one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms. Akashteer, meanwhile, is a fully automated air defence system developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd and the Indian Army.





The UAE is considering defence acquisitions from India and other suppliers after being heavily attacked by Iran during the war. Protecting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for its energy exports, is a key priority.





Earlier this year, the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to promote defence cooperation worth more than ₹2,91,000 crore. A diversified supplier base offers the UAE greater strategic autonomy, while closer ties with India do not antagonise the United States, with whom both countries remain allied, according to Pearl Pandya, a senior analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data.





Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows that the United States was the largest exporter of arms to the Middle East between 2021 and 2025, supplying 54% of imports, followed by Italy at 12% and France at 11%. Any sale of BrahMos to the UAE would require Russia’s approval, as the missile is jointly developed.





One source indicated that this is unlikely to be a hurdle given Moscow’s close ties with Abu Dhabi. Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher at SIPRI, noted that both BrahMos and Akashteer could meet the UAE’s requirements, even though competition for arms sales in the Gulf is intensifying.





The UAE already possesses the U.S. MGM-168 ATACMS ballistic missile with a maximum range of 300 km, as well as advanced THAAD and Patriot air defence systems. Akashteer would integrate information from other devices to counter air threats, according to defence experts. While India has a history of reported arms export deals that did not always materialise, Wezeman suggested that upcoming sales to the UAE and other Gulf states remain possible.





India and the UAE have strengthened ties in recent years through trade, energy, and joint military hardware development. The talks over BrahMos and Akashteer highlight shifting regional alignments, with India viewing its partnership with the UAE as a counterbalance to the defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.





Analysts note that these growing ties must be understood within the broader competition between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for regional leadership. Expanded defence cooperation between India and the UAE also serves as strategic signalling, showcasing the depth of their partnership.





India’s defence exports have surged dramatically, rising to over ₹33,000 crore in the year ending March 2026 from just ₹60 crore in 2013–14. India remains the world’s second-largest arms importer, accounting for over 8% of global imports.





The four-day war between India and Pakistan last year, during which India used BrahMos in combat for the first time, sparked interest among foreign buyers. Since then, India has signed BrahMos deals with Vietnam and Indonesia, while receiving interest from Thailand, South Africa, Brazil and Chile. The only previous sale of BrahMos was to the Philippines in 2022.





Agencies







