



India is in advanced talks with the UAE to sell its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic BrahMos missile and the Akashteer air defence network.





The negotiations are progressing rapidly as Abu Dhabi seeks to bolster its military capabilities following recent regional conflicts. If finalised, the deal would mark a major boost for India’s defence export ambitions and deepen strategic ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.





India has emerged as a significant player in the global defence market, with exports rising sharply in recent years. The BrahMos missile, jointly developed with Russia, has attracted considerable international interest due to its operational success and versatility.





Capable of being launched from land, sea, and air platforms, it is regarded as one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world. Its combat use during the India–Pakistan conflict last year further enhanced its reputation, leading to sales to the Philippines and agreements with Vietnam and Indonesia.





The Akashteer system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited and the Indian Army, is a fully automated air defence command and control network. It integrates radars, sensors, and missile systems to provide layered protection against aerial threats.





Defence experts note that Akashteer would complement the UAE’s existing arsenal, which includes U.S.-supplied THAAD and Patriot systems, by enhancing interoperability and situational awareness.





The UAE’s interest in Indian systems comes amid heightened security concerns following attacks by Iran during the Middle East war. Protecting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy export route, has become a strategic priority for Abu Dhabi.





Earlier this year, the UAE signed a defence cooperation memorandum with South Korea worth more than $35 billion, signalling its intent to diversify suppliers. Analysts argue that closer defence ties with India provide strategic autonomy without antagonising the United States, with whom both nations remain allied.





Any sale of BrahMos would require Russia’s approval, given the joint development arrangement. However, Moscow’s close ties with Abu Dhabi suggest this is unlikely to be an obstacle. Experts from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute have noted that both BrahMos and Akashteer could meet the UAE’s requirements, even as competition for arms sales in the Gulf intensifies.





India’s defence exports have surged to over ₹33,000 crore in 2026, compared to just ₹60 crore in 2013–14. This growth reflects New Delhi’s ambition to position itself as a net security provider in Asia and beyond.





The potential deal with the UAE would reinforce India’s credibility as a reliable supplier and strengthen its geopolitical influence in the Gulf, where Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi compete for regional leadership.





The talks also highlight the broader strategic partnership between India and the UAE, which has expanded in trade, energy, and defence cooperation. A successful agreement would not only enhance the UAE’s defence capabilities but also signal India’s rise as a global arms exporter, reshaping the balance of power in the region.





Agencies







