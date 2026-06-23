



Bangladesh is moving closer to a major defence acquisition from China, with reports indicating that Dhaka is likely to purchase J-10CE fighter jets. According to the Daily Waadaa, the plan involves acquiring 24 of these advanced multi-role aircraft during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China, which began on Monday.





Officials have suggested that the agreement could be signed by August this year, marking a significant step in Bangladesh–China defence cooperation.





Each J-10CE aircraft is valued at approximately $40 million. A Chinese delegation visited Dhaka last week to accelerate negotiations, while Bangladeshi officials are expected to hold separate meetings with China’s foreign and defence ministers during the Prime Minister’s trip to finalise the details of the proposed acquisition. The defence discussions are part of a broader agenda aimed at elevating Bangladesh–China relations to new heights.





Bangladesh and China are set to sign 17 deals during the visit, including 15 memoranda of understanding, two agreements, one protocol, and one action plan. The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary described China as a very close friend, strategic partner, and crucial commercial ally, noting that the relationship has now advanced to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership built on mutual trust, respect, and cooperation.





The Foreign Secretary also mentioned that discussions on the Teesta project will take place, though he did not elaborate further. He confirmed that the four major initiatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping will be warmly welcomed by Bangladesh. Military cooperation remains a central theme of the visit, alongside traditional bilateral relations and economic collaboration.





Prime Minister Rahman has also been invited by the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum to participate in the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, known as “Summer Davos”, in Dalian, China. This summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts to deliberate on the future of the global economy, emerging technologies, and sustainable development. The Prime Minister will arrive in Dalian on a special flight later in the evening.





High-level bilateral meetings are scheduled with the President and CEO of the WEF, as well as with leaders from Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Vietnam, and South Korea. Bilateral engagements with China will also be pursued during the summit. Prime Minister Rahman is expected to deliver a keynote speech at a plenary session titled “Climate Leadership in a Changing Global Landscape”, underscoring Bangladesh’s role in global climate discourse.





This visit reflects Dhaka’s intent to deepen ties with Beijing across defence, trade, infrastructure, and investment, while simultaneously positioning itself on the global stage through participation in major international forums.





ANI







