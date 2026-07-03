



India and Japan have adopted a new Strategic Outlook designed to transform India into a major manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade and investment.





The initiative is intended to drive sustainable economic development across the African continent by leveraging India’s industrial base and Japan’s technological and financial expertise.





The joint statement released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi outlined the framework for this collaboration. It will integrate existing mechanisms such as the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS), Japan’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), and the Economic Region Initiative of the Indian Ocean-Africa.





By aligning these platforms, the two nations aim to create a powerful synergy that strengthens supply chains and investment corridors.





The plan focuses on concentrating industrial activities in India to establish a robust corridor that supports long-term growth in Africa. This corridor is expected to facilitate trade, enhance infrastructure, and promote industrialisation across African economies, while also reinforcing India and Japan’s role as key partners in Africa’s development.





Beyond Africa, the two leaders addressed pressing regional security concerns. They expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, highlighting its destabilising impact on the wider region.





Both Prime Ministers issued a unified call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders. They reiterated their support for a peaceful, durable solution that remains Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned.





Prime Minister Modi welcomed Japan’s support for India to host the 4th United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2030. This initiative will carry forward the principles of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, emphasising investment in resilience and the concept of “Build Back Better.”





The leaders also confirmed their commitment to cooperate in disaster risk reduction through the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction scheduled to be held in Sendai, Japan, in 2027.





The joint statement further highlighted the decision to expand policy consultations between the foreign ministries of both nations. These consultations will focus on critical regional developments across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.





The leaders also pledged to deepen strategic cooperation on multilateral issues including United Nations reform, space, cyber security, maritime affairs, climate change, counter-terrorism, Arctic policy, and shared policy planning.





The importance of the Annual Summit mechanism was reaffirmed as a cornerstone for advancing India-Japan cooperation across multiple sectors. Both nations agreed that this mechanism will continue to play a vital role in sustaining momentum in their partnership.





Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, the leaders declared 2026 as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons.





They renewed their commitment to strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and deepening people-to-people ties through year-long commemorative programmes. These initiatives will celebrate the enduring friendship and shared vision between the two nations.





ANI







