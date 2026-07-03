



India’s Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India have pledged full support to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, ensuring uninterrupted flight testing and airspace access as the nation advances its flagship fifth‑generation stealth fighter project.





This coordination is expected to accelerate development timelines and strengthen India’s strategic autonomy.





Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu confirmed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India will provide complete support for India’s fifth‑generation fighter aircraft program. He emphasised that seamless coordination for flight testing and airspace requirements will be guaranteed, preventing logistical hurdles during development and testing.





The Minister highlighted that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening indigenous defence capabilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that a “Shashakt, Samarth & Surakshit Bharat” is taking shape, powered by sovereign capabilities, and praised the Aeronautical Development Agency and the Indian Air Force for advancing strategic autonomy.





Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi.





This facility is designed to accelerate the AMCA’s development and will serve as a hub for testing future indigenous aerospace platforms. The centre is being built at an estimated cost of about ₹2,000 crore and forms a crucial part of the program’s infrastructure.





The AMCA program, with a total outlay of around ₹15,000 crore, is India’s flagship fifth‑generation stealth fighter initiative. Developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, the aircraft is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s combat capability. It will incorporate advanced stealth features, modern sensors, network‑centric warfare capability, and a high degree of indigenous technology.





In May, the Defence Ministry issued Requests for Proposal to three shortlisted industry consortiums: Larsen and Toubro‑Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Advanced Systems, and Bharat Forge‑BEML. One consortium will be selected to produce prototypes, marking a decisive step in the execution of the program.





This move followed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s approval of the AMCA Program Execution Model last year, which ensures equal opportunities for both private and public sectors on a competitive basis.





The Execution Model places the Aeronautical Development Agency at the centre of the program, executing it through industry partnerships. This approach is intended to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. It also reflects the government’s broader push to integrate private industry into major defence projects, a departure from earlier reliance on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.





The Civil Aviation Ministry’s role is critical in ensuring uninterrupted flight testing and the availability of required airspace. Without such support, delays in testing could hinder the program’s progress. By facilitating coordination, MoCA and AAI are helping to ensure that the AMCA advances smoothly through its development stages.





The AMCA is expected to provide the Indian Air Force with a decisive edge in future conflicts. Its stealth design, advanced sensors, and indigenous weapons integration will allow it to operate effectively in contested environments. The program is also seen as a cornerstone of India’s defence modernisation, aligning with the national vision of self‑reliance in defence technology.





The government’s coordinated efforts, including infrastructure development, industry partnerships, and airspace support, underline the strategic importance of the AMCA.





The project is not only about delivering a fifth‑generation fighter but also about transforming India’s aerospace sector and reinforcing its position as a rising defence power.





ANI







