The Indian Navy’s P‑8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti‑Submarine Warfare aircraft has arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor‑Hickam in Hawaii to join RIMPAC 2026, the world’s largest multinational maritime exercise.





This deployment underscores India’s commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules‑based Indo‑Pacific while strengthening operational cooperation with partner navies.





The Indian Navy confirmed that the P‑8I Poseidon touched down at Honolulu’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor‑Hickam on 3 July 2026. The base, located on the island of Oahu, is a major US military installation and serves as the hub for the Rim of the Pacific exercise.





The Navy spokesperson, Captain Vivek Madhwal, emphasised that India’s participation reaffirms its strategic vision for the Indo‑Pacific and builds “Bridges of Friendship” with the United States.





The deployment is part of the 30th iteration of RIMPAC, which runs from 1 to 31 July 2026. The biennial exercise involves around 30,000 personnel from allied and partner nations. It provides training across a wide spectrum of capabilities including amphibious operations, gunnery and missile proficiency, anti‑submarine warfare, air defence drills, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, counter‑piracy, mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal, and diving and salvage operations. First held in 1971, RIMPAC has grown into the premier international maritime exercise, offering unparalleled opportunities for interoperability and collective security.





India’s participation in RIMPAC 2026 follows a series of recent engagements. Earlier this year, the P‑8I Poseidon joined Sea Dragon 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, a US‑led anti‑submarine warfare exercise designed to enhance coordination among regional allies.





In 2024, the Indian Navy deployed both the P‑8I and the multi‑role stealth frigate INS Shivalik to RIMPAC, where they conducted joint drills with the US Navy and other partners. These repeated deployments highlight India’s sustained commitment to maritime domain awareness and operational cooperation.





The P‑8I aircraft, derived from Boeing’s P‑8A used by the US Navy, is a critical asset for India’s maritime surveillance and anti‑submarine warfare missions. Equipped with advanced sensors, sonobuoys, torpedoes, and long‑range strike capabilities, it enhances India’s ability to monitor vast oceanic spaces and counter submarine threats. Its presence at RIMPAC strengthens India’s role in multinational anti‑submarine operations and signals its readiness to contribute to collective security in the Pacific theatre.





The US Department of War noted that RIMPAC 2026 began on 24 June in and around the Hawaiian Islands. The exercise is designed to foster trust and cooperation among participating navies, ensuring preparedness for both combat and humanitarian missions.





India’s involvement is seen as a strategic step in deepening defence ties with the United States and other Indo‑Pacific partners, reinforcing its image as a responsible stakeholder in regional security.





India’s repeated deployments of the P‑8I to Hawaii demonstrate continuity in its maritime strategy. By participating in RIMPAC alongside major powers, India strengthens its operational linkages, enhances interoperability, and projects its commitment to safeguarding sea lanes of communication. This aligns with its broader vision of the Indo‑Pacific as a free and open region governed by international law.





ANI







