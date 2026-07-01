



Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has declared that Iran’s nuclear rights and red lines are non‑negotiable, stressing that Tehran will not advance to the next stage of negotiations until key commitments under the 14‑point Memorandum of Understanding with the United States are fulfilled.





He emphasised that the end of the war in Lebanon and related implementation measures must be achieved before further progress can be made.





In a televised interview, Ghalibaf reiterated that Iran’s nuclear programme operates within the framework of the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.





He stated that enrichment is Iran’s right, obligations under the treaty are being observed, and nuclear rights are considered integral to the Islamic Republic’s power and a safeguard against American excesses.





He questioned the reliability of international guarantees, citing Iran’s experience with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action of 2015. He argued that even ratification by the UN Security Council did not provide an executive guarantee, underscoring Iran’s scepticism towards Western commitments.





On the MoU, Ghalibaf highlighted that Washington had pledged to end the war in Lebanon. He referred to Article 1 of the memorandum, which guarantees cessation of military operations, restoration of sovereignty, and return of displaced people. He described this as a major victory and insisted that Iran is pursuing its definitive implementation.





He confirmed that Iran remains committed to ensuring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in line with the memorandum and expects the United States to uphold the same. He warned that Iran is prepared for escalation if commitments are not honoured, stating that Tehran is ready for war should Washington fail to fulfil its obligations.





Ghalibaf revealed that a joint committee of Iranian and American representatives has been formed to oversee implementation of Lebanon‑related provisions. He said talks will continue until five key clauses are fully implemented, with Lebanon being the priority. He noted that relative calm has been established in Lebanon, but insisted that consolidation of these clauses is essential before moving to the next stage.





He pointed out that Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, though attacks have declined since the agreement. He described the situation as complex, with military clashes persisting despite a reduction in hostilities after the signing of the MoU.





Ghalibaf accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of attempting to normalise Lebanon’s relations with Israel, claiming such efforts contradict the memorandum. He argued that the MoU preserves Lebanon’s independence and rejects the Abraham Plan, which seeks to integrate Lebanon into normalised relations with the Zionist regime.





Reiterating Iran’s negotiating stance, Ghalibaf said Tehran will not proceed until commitments are implemented. He listed the end of war on all fronts, gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz, resumption of oil exports, and liberation of resources as essential conditions. He stressed that without fulfilment of these obligations, Iran will not enter further negotiations.





ANI







