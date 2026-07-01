



General Dhiraj Seth formally assumed charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff on 30 June 2026, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired after more than four decades of distinguished service.





The ceremonial transition was marked by a guard of honour accorded to General Dwivedi on the lawns of South Block, underscoring the significance of the occasion.





An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, General Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over nearly four decades, he has built a career that spans operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing decisively to the Indian Army’s combat readiness and long-term transformation.





His command experience is extensive and diverse. He has led an armoured regiment in the desert sector, an armoured brigade in the Western Theatre, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant-General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army’s premier strike formations, demonstrating his operational acumen in high-intensity theatres.





General Seth later served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, where he oversaw national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.





On elevation to Army Commander, he commanded both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, becoming one of the rare officers to lead two operational Army Commands. His tenure provided strategic oversight across critical theatres, reinforcing his reputation as a versatile leader.





At Army Headquarters, he held several key appointments in strategic planning and capability development. His work in force restructuring, modernisation, and the integration of emerging technologies into future warfighting capabilities has been instrumental in shaping the Army’s roadmap for transformation. His contributions have aligned operational requirements with the imperatives of multi-domain warfare.





General Seth’s academic credentials are equally distinguished. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris. His consistent excellence in professional military education reflects a broad strategic outlook and a deep understanding of contemporary military affairs.





He takes over the leadership of the Indian Army at a time when the force is pursuing major modernisation initiatives, technology-driven capability enhancement, and reforms aimed at preparing for future multi-domain warfare. His experience in both operational theatres and institutional transformation positions him to steer the Army through this critical phase.





General Upendra Dwivedi, whom he succeeds, leaves behind a legacy of over 40 years of service. His tenure as Chief of the Army Staff was marked by leadership during a period of dynamic global geostrategic shifts, where technological advancements and the evolving character of modern warfare posed significant challenges.





His farewell ceremony highlighted the respect and admiration he commanded across the armed forces.





Agencies







