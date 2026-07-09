



Larsen & Toubro Vyoma has entered into a strategic partnership with Fortanix Inc to deliver sovereign and secure AI solutions in India.





The collaboration leverages NVIDIA Confidential Computing technology to ensure that sensitive data and AI workloads remain protected while enabling enterprises and government organisations to adopt AI confidently. This initiative is particularly aimed at regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, healthcare and government, where data sovereignty and compliance are critical.





L&T Vyoma, which represents the next-generation sovereign AI cloud and digital infrastructure business of Larsen & Toubro, will provide the sovereign AI infrastructure. This includes data centres, compute and networking capabilities.





Fortanix will secure the data and AI workloads in use by deploying confidential computing solutions powered by NVIDIA technology. This integration ensures that sensitive data remains within India’s borders, meeting regulatory requirements while enabling secure AI adoption.





The partnership is strategically focused on integrating Confidential AI into L&T Vyoma’s AI Factory model. This approach allows enterprises to deploy AI models securely without exposing proprietary intellectual property.





It protects sensitive enterprise and citizen data during processing, enables cryptographic verification of trusted environments, and supports compliance with India’s data sovereignty regulations. By embedding confidential computing into the AI Factory, the collaboration ensures that organisations can innovate without compromising security.





Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Managing Director of L&T Vyoma, emphasised that the partnership is a significant step for India’s digital economy. He noted that it enables organisations to harness AI with confidence, ensuring that data remains protected within national boundaries while adhering to high standards of compliance and security. His remarks underline the importance of sovereign AI infrastructure in supporting India’s digital transformation.





Anand Kashyap, Co-founder and CEO of Fortanix Inc, highlighted that the collaboration balances innovation with sovereignty. He explained that by combining trusted infrastructure with confidential computing, enterprises in India can adopt AI without exposing sensitive data or intellectual property. His statement reflects the growing importance of secure AI adoption in regulated industries.





Justin Boitano, Vice President of Enterprise AI Products at NVIDIA, added that the integration of NVIDIA Confidential Computing with L&T Vyoma’s infrastructure and Fortanix’s security platform creates a trusted foundation for deploying mission-critical workloads in India. His comments underscore the role of advanced computing technologies in enabling secure digital transformation.

















Looking ahead, L&T Vyoma and Fortanix plan to jointly develop sovereign AI and data security solutions. They will pursue co-selling initiatives across regulated industries and drive customer enablement through proof-of-concept and proof-of-value engagements. L&T Vyoma will also facilitate engagement with leading Indian AI model builders to strengthen the ecosystem for sovereign AI innovation. This collaborative approach is expected to accelerate the adoption of secure AI solutions across India’s critical sectors.

















The partnership represents a significant milestone in India’s journey towards building a sovereign AI ecosystem. It combines infrastructure, security and advanced computing to create a trusted environment for enterprises and government organisations. By addressing the challenges of data sovereignty and compliance, the collaboration positions India to lead in secure AI innovation while safeguarding sensitive information.