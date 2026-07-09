



Donald Trump has once again claimed that his intervention prevented the India-Pakistan conflict of 2025 from escalating into a nuclear war, asserting that millions of lives were saved through his threat of imposing steep tariffs.





India, however, continues to firmly reject any suggestion of American mediation, maintaining that the ceasefire was achieved exclusively through bilateral military channels.





Speaking aboard Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom, Trump told reporters that the war between India and Pakistan was raging and had already seen eleven planes shot down within a week.





He declared that the confrontation was on the brink of turning nuclear, and that his actions had averted catastrophe. He claimed Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised him, saying Trump had saved between thirty and fifty million lives, possibly even more.





Trump used the occasion to highlight his broader record in resolving international conflicts. He stated that he had settled eight wars during his presidency, citing disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.





He insisted that his unique personality enabled him to achieve peace where others could not. He also referred to Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, describing her as a wonderful person and noting that she had publicly said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize more than anyone else because of his role in resolving conflicts.





Trump reiterated his claim that tariffs were his decisive tool in preventing wars. He explained that he had threatened both India and Pakistan with tariffs of up to two hundred per cent if they continued fighting.





He asserted that five of the eight wars he claims to have stopped were resolved through this economic pressure. He has repeatedly framed tariffs as a more effective deterrent than military action, portraying himself as a peacemaker who used financial intimidation to halt hostilities.





The geopolitical backdrop of the confrontation traces back to the April 2024 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed twenty-six people. In response, India launched precision strikes against cross-border terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.





This operation marked a significant escalation, and hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours intensified. Trump’s narrative places his tariff threats at the centre of the subsequent de-escalation, but New Delhi has consistently rejected this version of events.





India has firmly reiterated that the ceasefire was achieved through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries.





Officials have emphasised that the cessation of hostilities was strictly bilateral, with no role for third-party mediation.





This position reflects India’s long-standing diplomatic stance that all issues with Pakistan are to be resolved bilaterally, without external involvement.





Trump’s repeated claims of saving millions of lives and settling eight wars have been met with scepticism internationally. His rhetoric has often been criticised as self-congratulatory, particularly in light of India’s categorical denial of any American role in the ceasefire.





Nonetheless, he continues to present himself as a global peacemaker, insisting that his approach to conflict resolution deserves recognition at the highest level.







