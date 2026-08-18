



AlphaX Aerospace has unveiled the SkyRover Tactical, an indigenous electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft designed specifically for defence and ISR missions.





The announcement marks a significant step in India’s growing focus on advanced aerial mobility solutions tailored for military and intelligence applications.





The SkyRover Tactical adopts a tiltrotor-inspired electric design, combining the vertical lift advantages of helicopters with the speed and range of fixed-wing aircraft. This hybrid approach is intended to deliver operational flexibility across diverse mission profiles, particularly in contested or infrastructure-limited environments.





The aircraft is projected to achieve a range of approximately 800 kilometres, a notable figure for an electric-powered platform. With a cruise speed between 300 and 350 kilometres per hour, the SkyRover Tactical is positioned to provide rapid deployment capabilities for surveillance and tactical operations.





Capacity has been optimised to accommodate between six and twelve passengers, enabling both personnel transport and specialised mission payloads. This versatility ensures the aircraft can support troop movement, command and control operations, or intelligence teams in forward areas.





The platform is being designed with a strong emphasis on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance roles. Its electric propulsion system is expected to reduce acoustic signatures, enhancing stealth during sensitive missions.





The tiltrotor-inspired configuration also allows for vertical take-off and landing in confined spaces, expanding deployment options in rugged terrain or urban environments.





At present, the SkyRover Tactical remains at the concept stage. AlphaX Aerospace is focusing on refining its design and exploring partnerships to accelerate development.





The company’s initiative reflects the broader trend of Indian start-ups entering the defence aerospace sector with indigenous, high-technology solutions.





The unveiling of this concept highlights India’s ambition to integrate electric propulsion into tactical aviation. It also underscores the growing role of private-sector innovation in complementing state-backed defence programs, particularly in areas such as ISR where rapid technological adaptation is critical.





Agencies







