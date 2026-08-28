



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has extended the deadline for submission of requests for proposal for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program.





The new deadline is now October 30, more than two months beyond the original cut-off date. The extension was granted after some bidders requested additional time to complete documentation and cost estimation requirements.





The Aeronautical Development Agency confirmed the revised timeline on Thursday. Bids will be opened the following day to select the development-cum-production partner for the ₹15,000 crore program. The AMCA has been designed by DRDO’s Bangalore-based laboratory and represents India’s first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter initiative.





The Ministry of Defence and ADA had issued the RFP to three shortlisted entities earlier this year. These include TATA Advanced Systems Limited, which is bidding independently, a consortium led by Larsen & Toubro with Bharat Electronics Limited and Dynamatic Technologies, and another consortium led by Bharat Forge with Bharat Earth Movers Limited and Data Patterns.





The winning bidder will be tasked with building five flying prototypes and one structural test specimen, as well as establishing a dedicated production facility near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.





Officials explained that some bidders required more time to secure quotations from supply chain vendors. This was necessary to finalise project cost estimations, which must align with ADA’s calculations. Industry sources noted that this exercise is unprecedented in scale for private aerospace firms in India, making the task particularly complex.





The RFP was originally issued on May 27 to one private company and two consortia, selected from seven entities that had participated in the earlier request for information stage.





The government’s decision to involve private players is intended to break Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s monopoly in fighter aircraft manufacturing and foster a parallel aerospace ecosystem. This approach is designed to provide a level playing field for industry and accelerate indigenous capacity building.





Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the AMCA Program Execution Model. Under this framework, ADA will act as the anchor organisation, executing the project through industry partnerships.





The program is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and strengthen India’s aerospace supply chain, while also advancing the country’s strategic self-reliance in defence technology.





ANI







