



India’s defence production has surged nearly four-fold since 2014, reaching ₹1.80 lakh crore, while exports have climbed to ₹39,000 crore.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a ₹472‑crore tank overhaul facility in Jabalpur, which will bridge the Army’s annual shortfall in maintaining its T‑72 and T‑90 tanks.





India’s domestic defence production has expanded dramatically over the past decade. In 2014, the figure stood at ₹46,000 crore. Today, it has reached approximately ₹1.80 lakh crore.





This growth reflects the government’s sustained push under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen sovereign capabilities.





Exports have also risen sharply. From just ₹1,000 crore in 2014, India now exports nearly ₹39,000 crore worth of defence equipment. The government has set a target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2028‑29, a figure that appears increasingly attainable given current momentum.





Rajnath Singh emphasised that India is not only manufacturing weapons domestically but also developing the capacity to maintain, overhaul, and upgrade them. He described this as a critical step in building a self‑reliant industrial ecosystem that supports operational readiness.





The Defence Minister laid the foundation stone for a ₹472‑crore facility at the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ), a unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL). Established in 1969, VFJ has a long history of producing military vehicles, including Shaktiman 3‑ton trucks in collaboration with Germany’s MAN and Nissan 1T and Jonga vehicles with Japan’s Nissan Motors Co. The factory complex spans 330 acres, with an adjoining estate covering another 600 acres.





The new facility will overhaul 80 T‑72 and T‑90 tanks annually. The Indian Army requires around 230 tanks to be overhauled each year. At present, the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi handles about 150 tanks annually. The Jabalpur facility will therefore bridge the shortfall, ensuring timely availability of refurbished tanks.





Singh described the project as a major milestone, noting that it would not only strengthen India’s defence capabilities but also generate employment opportunities for local communities. He expressed confidence that the facility would be completed on schedule and to high‑quality standards.





He highlighted that tanks remain relevant in modern warfare despite the advent of drones, precision‑guided weapons, satellites, artificial intelligence, and cyber warfare. Modern combat requires integrated capabilities, combining tanks, infantry, artillery, drones, air power, surveillance, and precision weapons.





The overhaul facility will contribute to this integrated vision by equipping tanks with superior sensors and battlefield capabilities.





The Defence Minister pointed out that HVF Avadi has supplied around 4,400 tanks to the Army over the past four decades, underscoring its contribution to India’s armoured strength. He expressed hope that AVNL, with 25 years of experience in overhauling T‑72 and T‑90 variants, would set new benchmarks in quality, productivity, and innovation.





The project is also expected to benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by creating demand for mechanical, electrical, electronic, and hydraulic components. This will strengthen the wider defence‑industrial ecosystem and boost local industry participation.





Singh concluded by stressing that India’s defence sector has taken firm steps towards complete self‑reliance. He said the world’s perception of India is changing, and the country is steadily emerging as a strong hub for defence manufacturing and exports.





PTI







