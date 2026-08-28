



The global space race is undergoing a transformation at a pace unimaginable a decade ago. Space exploration is no longer the exclusive preserve of Governments and national agencies. It is being reshaped by private enterprise, commercial capital and rapid technological innovation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call during his interaction with the founders of 20 space start-ups on National Space Day for India to build a global aura around its private space sector comes at the right moment.





The next phase of India’s space journey must rest not merely on national prestige but on a genuine commercial space ecosystem capable of competing with the world’s best.





This transformation is most visible in the United States, where NASA no longer holds a monopoly over access to space. Private companies have become dominant forces in launch technology, satellite systems, reusable rockets and space-based communications.





Elon Musk’s SpaceX has redefined what private enterprise can achieve beyond the atmosphere. The lesson is clear: the future of space will belong as much to nimble companies as to traditional state agencies.





This matters because space technology is becoming the backbone of everyday life. Satellites underpin navigation, broadcasting, disaster response, weather forecasting and strategic communication. The next leap is wireless, satellite-delivered connectivity that reduces reliance on vast physical cabling networks stretching across lakhs of kilometres.





Starlink has demonstrated that high-speed connectivity can be beamed from orbit, particularly to remote terrain where laying conventional infrastructure is costly or impractical.





The applications extend well beyond communication. Agriculture, India’s most vital sector, stands to gain enormously. Satellite imagery and weather data can help farmers track crop health, assess soil and moisture conditions, and anticipate adverse weather before it strikes.





Better forecasting of rainfall and extreme weather events can sharpen agricultural planning and cut losses. Space-based data can equally support livestock and dairy management, environmental monitoring, water conservation and disaster preparedness. Modi himself urged start-up founders to explore these opportunities further.





India embarks on this new era with a strong foundation. ISRO has repeatedly shown that extraordinary achievement does not require extravagant spending. Its reputation for delivering ambitious missions at remarkably low cost has earned global respect.





Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing, commemorated each year on National Space Day, proved India’s technological maturity and its capacity for missions of global significance. Yet Government achievement alone cannot sustain leadership in a commercial space economy.





ISRO has laid the foundation, but the baton must now be shared with private enterprise. ISRO should continue to anchor frontier research and strategic missions, while private players bring speed, capital, commercial discipline and appetite for risk that Government institutions cannot always match.





Early signs are encouraging. Skyroot Aerospace, India’s first space-tech unicorn, has already flown the country’s first privately built rocket into orbit. Its founders speak of scaling from one launch a month to one a week and eventually several a day.





Alongside it, a growing cluster of firms spanning launch services, satellites, earth observation and space situational awareness is attracting serious investment and international contracts.





One start-up reportedly secured eight launch contracts within a month of its debut flight. India’s deepest asset remains its scientific and engineering talent. There is now a real opportunity to draw back Indian-origin professionals who built careers abroad.





Unlike the structured recruitment pathways of public institutions, private companies can hire laterally, reward niche expertise and assemble multidisciplinary teams quickly. This flexibility could prove decisive in the global contest for talent.





None of this will succeed without policy stability. Investors committing large sums to rockets and satellites need confidence that rules will not shift arbitrarily. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on consistency and trust is well placed.





A predictable regulatory environment and reliable access to infrastructure will unlock entrepreneurial risk-taking more effectively than rhetoric. India has proven scientific capability, cost competitiveness, deep talent and a maturing entrepreneurial culture. The space juggernaut has begun to move, and the momentum is unmistakable.





Agencies







