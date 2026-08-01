



The Indian Air Force has formally launched its Sankalp-2026 compendium, a detailed roadmap to indigenise spares and systems for its largely Russian-origin fleet, with the heaviest emphasis on sustaining the Sukhoi-30MKI and MiG-29 aircraft, The Tribune reported





This initiative is driven by disrupted supply chains from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and aims to replace imported avionics, radars, and integrate Indian weapons such as the Astra missile.





The IAF, in partnership with domestic industry, has compiled a comprehensive list of equipment and spares that must be produced indigenously. This list is presented in the form of a book titled Sankalp-2026, a compendium on problem statements of IAF. It is intended as a ready reckoner for industry partners to align with the Air Force’s self-reliance goals.





The compendium highlights that the primary focus remains on sustaining the Sukhoi-30MKI and MiG-29 fleets, which together account for nearly 340 fighter jets. The IAF operates around 270 Sukhoi-30MKI and 70 MiG-29 aircraft, while the Navy maintains an additional 40 MiG-29K marine variants.





The plan calls for replacing Russian avionics with indigenous systems, upgrading radars, and integrating Indian-developed weapons such as the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.





The document also addresses the TEJAS light combat aircraft, stressing the need to fully indigenise its avionics and electronic warfare suites. A key priority is the integration of the indigenous Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which will significantly enhance the Tejas’ combat capabilities.





In addition to aircraft upgrades, the IAF is actively exploring the “Plant-in-Plant” concept with industry partners.





Under this model, private companies deploy their workforce directly within the secure facilities of the IAF’s Base Repair Depots (BRDs). This arrangement is designed to accelerate indigenous repair, overhaul, and spare production, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The IAF has already established Nodal Technology Centres (NTCs) at various BRDs to collaborate with IITs and DRDO. These centres have undertaken nearly 300 projects to overcome supply chain issues from foreign manufacturers, particularly for critical spares. The next step is to bring in domestic private industry to scale up production and ensure long-term sustainability.





The compendium also notes that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has severely disrupted traditional military logistics, causing scarcity of critical spares and escalating costs. This has forced the IAF to rethink its maintenance doctrines and prioritise indigenous production of high-technology spares, known in military parlance as line replaceable units (LRUs).





These include avionics, electronic warfare systems, and aero-engine components, where reliance on imports poses strategic risks.





Beyond Russian-origin platforms, the document also identifies requirements for spares for US-origin helicopters and French Rafale jets, signalling a broader push for self-reliance across the fleet. The initiative is seen as a major opportunity for domestic industry, with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) emphasising the need for seamless integration of design, certification, quality assurance, manufacturing, and sustainment.





This effort reflects India’s larger strategic vision under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where defence self-reliance is not just a developmental goal but a national security imperative. By indigenising critical systems and spares, the IAF aims to achieve technological sovereignty and reduce vulnerabilities in times of geopolitical uncertainty.





Agencies







