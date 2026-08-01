Armenia is now exploring India’s upgraded Akash-NG missile system after the combat success of Akash during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, marking a major step in its defence diversification away from Russia.





The system’s battlefield validation has also sparked interest from Brazil and the Philippines, positioning India as a rising global arms exporter.





Operation Sindoor gave India’s Akash missile family something no brochure could: a proven battlefield record. During the May 2025 conflict, Akash was deployed as part of India’s layered air-defence network against Pakistani drones and missiles. The government described its performance as “stellar”, a verdict that has transformed Akash from a domestic product into a globally marketable system.





Armenia, already a customer of Akash, Pinaka rocket launchers and Swathi radars, is now reportedly considering the Akash-NG. This next-generation variant offers extended range, faster reaction times and advanced radar technology, making it a significant upgrade over the Akash-1S. Armenia’s interest reflects its urgent need to strengthen deterrence against Azerbaijan, which is backed militarily by Türkiye and Pakistan.





The move also highlights Yerevan’s shift away from reliance on Russian-origin systems, a trend accelerated by Moscow’s reduced supply capacity due to the Ukraine war.





India has already delivered Akash-1S batteries to Armenia, with the first consignment arriving in late 2024. These included launchers, Rajendra fire-control radars and seeker-equipped missiles capable of intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles and drones at ranges of up to 30 kilometres.





The Akash-NG, however, extends engagement envelopes to nearly 70–80 kilometres, supported by Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars for superior detection and tracking. This capability leap is precisely why Armenia is keen to integrate the NG variant into its air-defence architecture.





Armenia’s defence modernisation program also includes discussions with India on Pralay tactical ballistic missiles and upgrades for Su-30 fighter aircraft.





Together, these acquisitions form part of a broader deterrence posture aimed at countering Azerbaijan’s expanding arsenal, which includes Turkish-origin drones and Pakistani-supplied JF-17 Block-III fighters. The Akash-NG would provide Armenia with a more layered and survivable air-defence shield, complementing its existing systems.





The bigger story is India’s emergence as a credible arms exporter. Operation Sindoor has changed the sales pitch permanently, giving Indian systems combat validation that resonates with potential buyers. Brazil and the Philippines are among the countries reportedly evaluating Akash variants, with the Philippines particularly interested in affordable air-defence solutions to counter regional threats in the South China Sea. Brazil, meanwhile, is exploring options to strengthen its air-defence network amid growing concerns over aerial incursions and regional instability.





India’s defence industry, led by Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Advanced Systems, has demonstrated the ability to deliver complex systems in partnership.





This collaborative ecosystem is now being showcased to international buyers, with Akash serving as the flagship product. The missile’s export momentum underscores India’s ambition to become a major supplier of affordable, combat-proven technology to countries across Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.





Difference Between The Two Systems





System Range Key Advantage Notes Akash-1S ~30 km Indigenous active seeker Affordable, proven, effective against drones/aircraft Akash-NG 70–80 km AESA radar, improved reaction time Advanced detection, longer reach, modern threat handling





The Akash-NG’s success will be a litmus test for India’s defence export strategy. If Armenia proceeds with procurement, it will not only strengthen Yerevan’s security but also validate India’s role as a reliable supplier of advanced air-defence systems.





For Brazil and the Philippines, the system’s battlefield record offers reassurance that they are investing in proven technology rather than untested prototypes.





India’s rise as an arms exporter is reshaping regional dynamics. By supplying Armenia, New Delhi is indirectly countering the Türkiye–Pakistan–Azerbaijan nexus in the Caucasus.





By courting Brazil and the Philippines, it is extending its defence footprint into Latin America and Southeast Asia. The Akash-NG thus represents more than a missile—it is a symbol of India’s growing strategic reach.





Agencies







