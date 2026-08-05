



India has condemned the attack on the Indian‑flagged commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on 4 August.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals aboard the vessel were rescued safely.





In its statement, the ministry said it strongly denounced the attack and emphasised that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation while coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the crew. The ministry expressed gratitude to the Yemeni authorities for their support in the rescue operation.





The MEA voiced concern over the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region, describing them as deeply worrisome. It stressed that the targeting of commercial shipping must end and called for the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law.





Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also issued a strong condemnation of the attack.





He confirmed that the vessel was struck by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink. He noted that all 14 seafarers, including 13 Indians and one Yemeni national, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought safely to the Port of Mokha.





Sonowal stated that the safety of Indian nationals is the government’s supreme priority. He added that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.





According to reports from Yemen’s government‑aligned National Resistance Forces, the vessel was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah.





The Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard subsequently carried out a joint rescue operation, ensuring all crew members were taken to safety and provided medical assistance. No casualties were reported.





The National Resistance Forces are deployed along Yemen’s western coast near the Bab al‑Mandab Strait and are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council. Their presence highlights the strategic importance of the area, which has seen a resurgence of attacks targeting commercial vessels.





The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al‑Mandab Strait. On 20 July, the Houthi group announced a “naval blockade” on Saudi Arabia, prompting Riyadh to issue warnings of firm responses to threats against its vessels.





The Bab al‑Mandab Strait is a critical international shipping route, connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. It serves as a vital artery for global trade, including energy supplies, and any disruption in this corridor poses significant risks to international commerce and maritime security.





ANI







