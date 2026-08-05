



India on Tuesday firmly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of its ties with Afghanistan, describing the remarks as a reflection of Islamabad’s insecurity and frustration over the growing strength of India-Afghanistan relations.





The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the statement during a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi.





The comments came in response to remarks made by Pakistani Army spokesperson General Ahmed Chaudhary, who invoked religious verses and advised Kabul to distance itself from “non-believers.” Jaiswal said such statements clearly demonstrated Pakistan’s frustration at the positive trajectory of India’s engagement with Afghanistan.





The expression of discontent from Islamabad followed the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, to India in July.





During his press conference in New Delhi, Omari emphasised the closeness of the relationship, stating that he felt as though he was among his own people and that the two nations shared the same DNA.





MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal also addressed a separate query regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. He reiterated that the treaty remains in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably and credibly abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. He stressed that India’s position on the matter is consistent and unchanged.





Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra had recently written an article in Newsweek magazine, explaining India’s stance on the treaty. Kwatra argued that New Delhi’s decision to keep the 1960 accord in abeyance was a direct response to Pakistan’s conduct, particularly following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. He noted that Pakistan’s threats of war over the treaty were merely attempts to distract from its internal problems.





Kwatra highlighted that the treaty’s preamble had declared it was concluded in a spirit of goodwill and friendship. However, he pointed out that Pakistan had spent decades dismantling that goodwill. He emphasised that the abeyance of the treaty simply acknowledged what Pakistan’s actions had already destroyed.





He further stated that if Pakistan genuinely seeks India’s cooperation on bilateral issues, it must first dismantle the terror infrastructure it has built. Only then could there be a meaningful dialogue and progress on matters such as water sharing and broader regional cooperation.





India’s firm rejection of Pakistan’s remarks underscores its commitment to strengthening ties with Afghanistan while maintaining a consistent position on the Indus Waters Treaty. The statements also highlight New Delhi’s broader diplomatic approach of linking cooperation with Pakistan to the cessation of cross-border terrorism.





ANI







