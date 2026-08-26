



India’s Akash missile system is emerging as a credible alternative to America’s Patriot, especially as Western stocks are depleted in the US–Iran and Russia–Ukraine wars.





According to a WION report, Operation Sindoor gave Akash combat validation, proving its effectiveness against drone swarms and precision missile threats, while offering a far more affordable solution compared to the Patriot.





India’s Akash missile system was designed as a medium-range surface-to-air defence solution to protect military formations and strategic assets. It has been produced in large numbers, with over 15,500 units manufactured since its induction in 2009.





The Akash uses active radar homing guidance, carries a 60 kg warhead, and has a range of 45 km. Its maximum speed is Mach 2.5, making it effective against aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones. The system’s affordability is striking, with a unit cost of around $0.5 million, compared to the Patriot’s $7 million per missile.





The American Patriot, particularly the PAC-3 variant, is one of the most advanced missile defence systems globally. It has a range of 160 km, a speed of Mach 5, and a larger 90 kg warhead. It employs dual-mode guidance with infrared and radar homing, making it highly effective against ballistic missiles.





However, the Patriot’s high cost and limited production numbers—around 10,000 units—have created supply challenges during prolonged conflicts.





Operation Sindoor in May 2025 was pivotal for Akash. India deployed the system against Pakistani drones and missiles, and its performance was officially described as “stellar.” This battlefield record transformed Akash from a brochure-based export pitch into a combat-proven system, attracting global interest. Countries such as Armenia, Brazil, and the Philippines have already shown interest, while others in Southeast Asia and Africa are evaluating it as a cost-effective solution for layered air defence.





The Akash Prime and Akash-NG (Next Generation) variants further enhance India’s offering. Akash Prime has been tested successfully at 15,000 feet altitude, proving its mobility and accuracy in Himalayan conditions.





Akash-NG extends the range to 70–80 km, incorporates an AESA radar, and offers faster reaction times against low-RCS drones and precision-guided munitions. These upgrades position Akash as a modern competitor in the global missile defence market.





The ongoing wars have drained Western Patriot stocks, forcing military planners to rethink reliance on expensive interceptors. Akash offers a solution to break this cycle, providing mass production capacity, affordability, and proven lethality against drone swarms and missile threats.





India’s defence industry, involving BEL, BDL, L&T, and TATA Advanced Systems, is leveraging this momentum to expand exports, making Akash a flagship of the Make in India program.





Key Comparison: Akash Vs Patriot





System Range Speed Warhead Guidance Unit Cost Akash 45 km Mach 2.5 60 kg Active Radar Homing $0.5M Patriot PAC-3 160 km Mach 5 90 kg Dual mode (IR + Radar) $7M





The strategic implication is clear: while the Patriot remains unmatched against ballistic missiles, Akash provides a scalable, affordable, and combat-tested solution for nations facing drone and cruise missile threats. India’s rise as an arms exporter is now tied to Akash’s success in global markets.





Agencies







