



India’s Gaganyaan mission has successfully crossed critical human‑rating milestones, confirming the readiness of HLVM-3 propulsion, crew safety systems, and ground infrastructure.





The first uncrewed flight carrying Vyommitra is scheduled for late 2026, with crewed missions targeted by 2027 and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station planned for 2035.





India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, has advanced significantly with the completion of propulsion, structural, life‑support, and safety testing. On 6 August 2026, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology informed the Rajya Sabha that the Indian Space Research Organisation had validated key systems essential for human‑rating.





The mission is built around the Human Rated Launch Vehicle HLVM-3, a modified version of the LVM-3 designed with enhanced safety margins and redundancy.





This vehicle will carry the Crew Module and Service Module, both of which have undergone rigorous development and qualification. Propulsion systems for these modules have been tested and cleared for flight.





The Environmental Control and Life Support System has been realised in engineering model form, ensuring astronauts can survive and operate in orbit.





The Thermal Protection System and Crew Module Up‑righting System have also been validated, guaranteeing safe re‑entry and recovery. The Crew Escape System, a vital safeguard during launch emergencies, has five types of motors, all of which have been developed, static tested, and structurally qualified.





Precursor validation flights have already been conducted. The TV‑D1 Test Vehicle Mission successfully demonstrated in‑flight operation of the Crew Escape System. Two Integrated Air Drop Tests, IADT‑01 and IADT‑02, validated the spacecraft’s deceleration system using simulated crew modules. Preparations for the next test vehicle mission, TV‑D2, are underway.





Ground infrastructure has been established to support the mission. Facilities include the Gaganyaan Control Centre, the Crew Training Facility, the Orbital Module Preparation Facility, and modifications to the Second Launch Pad at Bangalore.





A robust communication network has been finalised, with IDRSS‑1 feeder stations and terrestrial links in place. Recovery assets have been identified, and a detailed crew recovery plan has been worked out.





Vyommitra, a half‑humanoid robot, will fly on the first uncrewed experimental mission in the fourth quarter of 2026. This mission will validate several technologies being deployed for the first time.





Two further uncrewed missions, configured identically to the first crewed flight, are targeted by 2027, paving the way for India’s maiden human orbital mission.





Looking ahead, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station is planned for operationalisation by 2035. ISRO has worked out the configuration of the station, comprising five modules, with the first module BAS‑01 already approved for development and launch. Technology development activities for subsystems are progressing across ISRO centres.





The Gaganyaan mission represents India’s entry into human spaceflight, combining indigenous technology with international collaboration. It is a landmark in India’s space program, ensuring astronaut safety while laying the foundation for long‑term human presence in space.





Agencies







