



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone call with US Vice President JD Vance on 8 August 2026 reaffirmed the momentum in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, covering defence, trade, technology, energy security and critical minerals.





The conversation came amid heightened tensions in West Asia and fresh US legislation targeting nations importing Russian oil, directly impacting India’s energy calculus.





Prime Minister Modi received the call from Vice President Vance and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across strategic sectors.





PM Modi congratulated Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their son, extending warm wishes to the family. The gesture added a personal dimension to the otherwise strategic dialogue, underscoring the importance of high-level exchanges in sustaining bilateral ties.





The leaders reviewed progress in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which spans defence collaboration, advanced technologies, energy security, critical minerals and trade. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in these areas, reflecting the sustained momentum in high-level engagements between New Delhi and Washington.





The timing of the call was significant. Vice President Vance had earlier stated that Washington was working to establish a safe maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating tensions with Iran.





He noted Tehran’s assurances to allow maximum oil flow but emphasised that the US did not trust Iran’s commitments. This issue carries direct implications for India, which relies heavily on energy imports transiting through the strait.





The conversation also coincided with the US Senate’s passage of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The bipartisan legislation, approved by an overwhelming 86-11 vote, authorises President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries—including India and China—that continue importing Russian oil and gas.





The measure aims to escalate economic pressure on Moscow and Tehran while compelling energy-importing nations to choose between discounted Russian crude and access to the US market.





India has expanded its procurement of discounted Russian crude since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, citing national interest and energy security. The availability of cheaper oil allowed Indian refiners to optimise costs and ensure uninterrupted supplies during global market turmoil.





However, the new US legislation presents a challenge, as India must balance its energy requirements with the risk of punitive tariffs on its exports to the United States.





New Delhi has consistently maintained that its energy procurement strategy is guided by national interest and the imperative of affordable, reliable supplies for its citizens. The government has argued that energy security cannot be compromised, particularly amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and volatility in global markets.





The latest developments highlight the complex interplay between India’s strategic autonomy and its deepening partnership with Washington.





The call between Modi and Vance also came against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement. Talks have focused on market access, tariffs and supply chain resilience, with both sides seeking a commercially meaningful outcome. The new tariff threats could complicate these negotiations, adding urgency to efforts to conclude an interim deal.





The broader context of the conversation reflects the evolving dynamics of India-US relations. While challenges remain over energy trade and tariffs, both nations continue to expand cooperation in defence, technology and strategic sectors.





The dialogue between Modi and Vance underscores the importance of sustained engagement in navigating these complexities and advancing shared interests.





ANI







