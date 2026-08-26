



Hyderabad-based Sanyark Space is preparing to launch India’s next-generation NAV-COM constellation in Q1 2027, designed to deliver centimetre-level positioning accuracy while simultaneously offering secure communication services.





The company plans an initial deployment of 40 satellites in Low Earth Orbit, expanding later to 240 for global coverage.





Sanyark Space is positioning itself as a transformative force in India’s space sector. Founded by former ISRO scientists Raghava Kundrapu and Akhileshwar Reddy Peseke, the start-up is developing a constellation of NAV-COM satellites that combine navigation, communication, and timing services, Indian Defence News had earlier reported





This system will act as a more advanced version of NavIC and GPS, providing centimetre-level accuracy for critical applications while also enabling IoT and machine-to-machine connectivity.





The initial constellation will consist of 40 satellites in Low Earth Orbit. This network will secure coverage across India, South Asia, and the Middle East.





The long-term vision is to expand the constellation to 240 satellites, ensuring global coverage and resilience against jamming and spoofing threats. Such precision and resilience are vital for aviation, maritime operations, logistics, defence, and autonomous systems.





The NAV-COM satellites are engineered with advanced technologies including software-defined radios, phased array antennas, inter-satellite links, and on-board edge AI. These features allow dynamic waveform processing, electronic beam steering, and intelligent signal shaping.





The system is designed to resist electronic warfare, adapt to new threats, and optimise performance in contested environments. This makes the constellation future-proof and capable of supporting emerging standards such as 6G.





Sanyark’s mission is described as building a “space backbone.” This infrastructure will synchronise 5G networks, power grids, and financial transactions, making it indispensable to modern economies.





Timing signals from satellites will ensure secure and reliable operations across critical sectors. The fusion of navigation and communication reflects global trends where positioning and connectivity are increasingly inseparable.





The company has already attracted investment, with AUM Ventures backing the project under its India DeepSpark Deeptech Program. This funding supports constellation design, customer engagement, and integration with NavIC to enhance India’s sovereign navigation capabilities.





The NAV-COM platform will provide reliable services for defence, industrial, and commercial sectors, reducing dependence on foreign systems.





Sanyark Space plans to launch its first technology demonstration satellite within the next year, followed by a second mission in 2027 showcasing the integrated NAV-COM architecture. Commercial deployment will begin with the 40-satellite constellation, with operational expansion targeted around 2029–30.





The company’s roadmap includes proprietary signal waveform development, payload readiness, and integration of advanced communication capabilities.





India’s dependence on foreign satellite infrastructure for navigation and timing has long been a strategic vulnerability. While NavIC marked a step toward sovereignty, it does not yet deliver the centimetre-level precision required for future mobility applications. Sanyark Space aims to bridge this gap, positioning India at the forefront of next-generation satellite technology.





By combining navigation and communication in a single architecture, Sanyark Space is setting a new benchmark in the global space race. Its integrated approach will support autonomous vehicles, drones, logistics networks, and industrial systems, ensuring both accuracy and resilience.





The constellation represents a bold step in India’s private space journey, aligning with national ambitions for technological sovereignty and global leadership.





Agencies







