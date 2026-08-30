



Rolls-Royce, in partnership with Reliance Industries, has pitched a 120kN-class indigenous engine for India’s AMCA stealth fighter, with a planned upgrade path to 145kN wet thrust — a capability that would surpass even current Western fighter engines.





The proposal includes full technology transfer, intellectual property rights for India, and the establishment of a dedicated aerospace gas turbine complex in Bangalore.





Rolls-Royce has outlined a detailed plan to co-develop a sovereign propulsion system for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The initial design is centred on a 120kN thrust-class engine, with a dry thrust core of approximately 73kN.





This architecture has been deliberately designed for scalability, allowing future enhancement to 145kN wet thrust. Such growth potential would enable India to field a propulsion system capable of powering heavier payloads, longer ranges, and advanced mission systems.





The proposal is backed by the UK government and is structured under an intergovernmental agreement that avoids restrictions under the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations. This ensures India would retain complete control over the technology, including mastery of critical components such as single-crystal turbine blades.





These blades are essential for sustaining high thrust under extreme temperatures, a capability that India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment has long struggled to achieve.





Reliance Industries’ involvement is significant. The partnership aims to combine Rolls-Royce’s deep expertise in aero-engine design with Reliance’s industrial and manufacturing strength. Plans include the creation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in Bangalore.





This facility would cover the entire engine lifecycle — design, development, testing, production, maintenance, and long-term operational support. It would also serve as a hub for future aerospace programs, both military and civil.





The timing of this proposal is crucial. India’s AMCA MK-1 variant is expected to fly with the GE F414 engine, but the MK-2 variant requires a more powerful indigenous engine in the 110–130kN class.





Rolls-Royce’s offer directly addresses this need, while also providing a pathway to a 145kN-class engine that could redefine India’s aerospace capabilities. No fighter engine of this power class has yet entered service globally, making the proposal a potential leap ahead in propulsion technology.





The broader implications extend beyond the AMCA program. A successful indigenous engine would strengthen India’s defence-industrial base, reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and position the country as a global player in advanced propulsion. It would also support India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by enabling sovereign control over one of the most complex technologies in aerospace.





Competition remains intense. French aerospace major Safran, in partnership with DRDO’s GTRE, has also proposed a 120kN-class engine.





However, Rolls-Royce’s emphasis on full technology transfer, intellectual property rights, and scalability to 145kN wet thrust gives its offer a distinctive edge. The outcome of this contest will shape India’s aerospace trajectory for decades.





Agencies







