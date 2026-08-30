



The TEJAS MK-2 program has advanced steadily, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) confirming that the first prototype’s maiden flight is now expected between March and July 2027.





Structural assembly, engine integration, and ground trials are progressing, though delays tied to the General Electric F414-INS6 engine and increased indigenisation requirements have extended timelines.





The TEJAS MK-2 Medium Weight Fighter (MWF) is being developed as a 4.5-generation aircraft to replace ageing fleets such as the Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29. The aircraft features an elongated airframe, close-coupled canards, larger air intakes, and a more powerful engine to handle its heavier design.





The GE F414-INS6 turbofan engine produces 98 kN of thrust, enabling a top speed of Mach 1.8 and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet. This represents a significant leap over the F404 engines used in earlier TEJAS variants.





HAL has confirmed that the rollout of the first prototype is scheduled for March 2027, with the maiden flight expected by mid-2027. The second prototype is planned for late 2027 or early 2028, while the third and fourth prototypes are scheduled for 2029 and 2030 respectively.





This deliberate one-aircraft-per-year cadence reflects a structured roadmap, with the first two prototypes dedicated to flight and systems testing, and weapons trials beginning only with the third prototype around 2030. Full production clearance is not expected until 2031, after which the Indian Air Force could begin induction.





The program has faced repeated timeline revisions. Initial targets had projected rollout by 2022, later shifted to 2023, 2025, and 2026.





The government’s decision to raise indigenisation requirements from 65 percent to 80 percent, along with delays in securing development funding, contributed to these extensions.





HAL officials emphasise that engine integration and certification remain the most critical milestones, with rollout and flight schedules secondary to propulsion validation.





Ground trials are already underway, focusing on avionics integration, hydraulic and electrical networks, flight control computers, and engine interfaces. Structural checks and software verification are being conducted to ensure redundancy and safety.





Engine ground runs will validate propulsion, fuel systems, hydraulics, electrical systems, and avionics integration before taxi trials commence. Clearance from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) will be mandatory before the maiden flight.





The TEJAS MK-2 is central to India’s defence self-reliance strategy. The Indian Air Force plans to induct between 110 and 120 aircraft, with payload capacity of around 6.5 tons.





Indigenous systems such as the Uttam AESA radar, upgraded digital flight control systems, and compatibility with modern weapons will enhance combat capability. HAL is also involving private-sector partners and Start-Ups in Bangalore to strengthen the domestic aerospace ecosystem.





Despite delays, the TEJAS MK-2 remains one of India’s most ambitious defence aviation projects. By combining advanced fabrication techniques, indigenous avionics, and a powerful new engine, it is expected to bridge the gap between light fighters and heavier imported platforms like the Rafale.





The structured four-prototype roadmap underscores the importance of meeting each milestone without compromise, ensuring eventual induction into the Indian Air Force’s long-term combat architecture.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







