



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent on Sunday, where he praised the warmth extended to him and announced that India-Uzbekistan ties would be elevated to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





He stated that arrangements for the long-term supply of uranium would be made. He also announced the establishment of a Coordination Council at the level of foreign ministers to provide direction to all aspects of India-Uzbekistan relations.





During the talks, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for personally overseeing arrangements during the dinner hosted for him on Saturday, which included cultural performances by children.





He remarked that the experience felt as though India itself had been brought to life in Uzbekistan. He said the performances awakened the spirit of his own Gujarat and noted that the city had been adorned in the colours of the Indian tricolour, which deeply touched him. He emphasised that these gestures demonstrated how close India was to the Uzbek leader’s heart.





Prime Minister Modi congratulated Uzbekistan and its people ahead of the country’s 35th Independence Day anniversary. He also highlighted that this year marked the 15th anniversary of the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership. He expressed delight that on this special occasion, ties were being elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with concrete goals to be set within this framework.





He appreciated President Mirziyoyev’s initiative to identify projects across key sectors for advancing bilateral economic ties, along with a timeline for their implementation. He noted that this initiative would help both nations make rapid progress.





Prime Minister Modi said that several important decisions had been taken during their dinner meeting on Saturday and that both teams were aligned on the way forward. He announced that the Coordination Council at the Foreign Minister level would provide direction to all aspects of cooperation.





He also confirmed that the Joint Commission would be elevated from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level. Furthermore, both sides would jointly organise a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome by President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. He also attended a yoga program organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan. In a post on X, he shared glimpses from his visit, including the wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and his interaction with the Indian community.





Prime Minister Modi landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. He received a warm and personal welcome from President Mirziyoyev upon arrival. From the airport, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking another instance of Prime Minister Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They later held a dinner meeting at the palace.





This visit builds upon the momentum of India-Uzbekistan relations, which have steadily advanced since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992 and the elevation to a Strategic Partnership in 2011.





The new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signals a deeper alignment in political, economic, defence, energy, and cultural domains, with both nations committing to long-term cooperation and shared goals.





ANI







