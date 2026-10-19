



Astrome Technologies has developed GigaSat, an advanced Flat Panel Satellite Antenna (FPSA) terminal designed to support mobility applications for the Armed Forces, including both maritime and land-mobile operations.





The terminal incorporates software-driven beamforming and beam-steering technology, enabling electronically steerable beams and dynamic frequency selection. This allows users to maintain reliable and uninterrupted satellite connectivity while operating in motion.





GigaSat is engineered to deliver high-performance satellite ground connectivity, supporting secure, low-latency and high-speed communications across a wide range of operational environments.





The system is designed as a comprehensive end-to-end solution, providing global satellite communications capabilities for missions that require dependable connectivity in challenging conditions.





Its flat-panel architecture supports advanced phased-array functionality, allowing seamless tracking and communication with satellite networks without the need for mechanically steered antennas.





The terminal is suitable for mobility-focused applications across land and maritime platforms, helping ensure continuous communications for Armed Forces personnel during deployments and operations.





Developed as part of Astrome Technologies' broader satellite communications portfolio, GigaSat leverages the company's expertise in phased-array antennas, software-defined communications and intelligent beam-management technologies to enhance connectivity across ground, ocean and space networks.





The solution strengthens secure and resilient satellite communications capabilities by combining high throughput, operational flexibility and worldwide coverage within a compact, advanced terminal design.





Agencies







