



In an exclusive interview to India Today, BrahMos Aerospace Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Dr. Jaiteerth R Joshi highlighted the decisive role played by the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





He revealed that the Indian Air Force employed the missile from Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft against critical infrastructure and key ground targets during the operation. According to Dr. Joshi, “pinpoint precision was a very, very important fact of BrahMos missile”, underlining the weapon's ability to strike intended objectives with exceptional accuracy.





Dr. Joshi explained that one of the missile's principal advantages is its ability to evade adversary radar systems and layered air-defence networks while maintaining supersonic speed throughout its flight profile. This combination enhances survivability and reduces reaction time for opposing forces.





He also emphasised the weapon's tri-service versatility, noting that BrahMos has been integrated across multiple platforms, including naval warships, land-based launch systems and fighter aircraft. This universal compatibility provides the Indian armed forces with a common precision-strike capability across different operational environments.





Discussing future developments, Dr. Joshi said work is progressing on the BrahMos-NG, a next-generation variant designed to be smaller, lighter and more adaptable than the current missile. The system is being configured for carriage beneath and alongside aircraft wing stations, enabling integration with a wider range of combat aircraft while retaining high-end strike capabilities.





He further disclosed that conceptual design efforts are continuing under a national program aimed at developing a hypersonic version of BrahMos. Such a system is expected to build upon existing missile technologies while pursuing substantially higher speeds and enhanced operational effectiveness against modern air-defence systems.





The comments reflect BrahMos Aerospace's broader focus on expanding indigenous technologies and advancing future strike capabilities. Alongside the ongoing development of the BrahMos-NG, research is continuing into next-generation and hypersonic systems that could significantly strengthen India's long-range precision-strike arsenal in the years ahead.





Agencies







