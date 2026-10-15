



Iran-backed Houthi rebels reportedly struck the headquarters of Saudi Aramco in Dhahran overnight, damaging the top three floors of the building, including offices used by the company's chief executive and other senior officials. Regional officials said there were no casualties.





The attack came after the Houthis warned that they were targeting Dhahran with a ballistic missile. Saudi authorities said the strike caused a limited fire at the Aramco complex, while the Saudi-led coalition stated that the missile aimed at Dhahran was intercepted.





The incident marked the latest high-profile attack by the Houthis as the conflict increasingly spills across Saudi Arabia. Images of smoke rising from strategically important facilities have heightened regional tensions and unsettled global markets.





In Riyadh, Saudi civil defence authorities reported that debris from an intercepted missile injured one person. The coalition said it intercepted two drones, four cruise missiles and a ballistic missile headed towards Riyadh, as well as additional missiles targeting Dhahran and Al-Kharj. Air raid alerts were activated in several areas.





The Houthis described the attacks as retaliation for Saudi military operations in Yemen, particularly strikes on Sanaa and other rebel-held areas. Yemen's rebel-run Health Ministry said two people were killed in strikes blamed on Saudi forces.





Saudi Arabia has faced a growing number of missile and drone attacks on airports, military sites and oil infrastructure. Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has reportedly been targeted repeatedly in recent days, disrupting aviation and causing significant casualties.





Military analysts continue to view the Houthis as Iran's most effective regional proxy force, though many note that the group also pursues its own strategic objectives. Their expanding reach has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia and its international partners.





Fighting inside Yemen has intensified sharply. The International Committee of the Red Cross reported an unprecedented rise in combat casualties, particularly around Marib, the Red Sea coast and Taiz. Humanitarian organisations warn that access to hundreds of thousands of civilians has become increasingly difficult.





Residents in Taiz described worsening shortages of fuel and food, long queues outside shops and growing insecurity. Schools across the city have been ordered to close for a month, while clashes and bombardments continue around key access routes.





A senior Houthi official said that Oman, along with Russia and China through Iran, had attempted to revive diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a broader ceasefire. The group said it would welcome negotiations leading to a comprehensive end to the conflict and blockade.





Despite those contacts, the Houthis warned that further attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities remain possible. The disruption has significantly affected air travel, with thousands of scheduled flights reportedly cancelled or not operating during the past week.





The escalation has also exposed Saudi Arabia's difficulties in defending against constant missile and drone attacks. Regional officials said the kingdom is facing pressure on interceptor supplies while attempting to protect a vast territory from increasingly sophisticated weapon systems.





At the same time, the Saudi-led coalition has expanded strikes on oil-related targets in Houthi-controlled areas. Air strikes reportedly hit facilities near Ras Isa port and in Sanaa, signalling a new phase in the conflict focused on energy infrastructure.





Analysts describe the confrontation as a war of attrition, with the Houthis relying on sustained pressure while Saudi Arabia seeks to wear down rebel capabilities over time. The renewed violence has effectively ended several years of relative calm in Yemen.





Separately, the United Nations confirmed the release of staff member Sami al-Kalabi, who had been detained by the Houthis since June 2024. However, dozens of other UN personnel remain in detention, with aid workers continuing to face arrests and allegations of espionage that their families reject.





Agencies







