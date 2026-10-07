



India and Ghana have reaffirmed their expanding strategic relationship as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama in Accra during the opening phase of his African diplomatic tour.





The meeting focused on the rapid progress in bilateral ties since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Ghana last year, a milestone that elevated cooperation between the two countries and injected fresh momentum into their Comprehensive Partnership.





EAM Jaishankar conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, while discussing opportunities to broaden collaboration in economic development, investment, capacity building and other priority sectors.





The Minister praised President Mahama’s development agenda and welcomed Ghana’s positive approach towards strengthening cooperation with India across diverse fields. The talks reflected the growing importance both nations attach to political engagement and development-focused partnerships.





Jaishankar’s visit to Ghana is part of a wider diplomatic outreach that also includes Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia. Throughout the tour, he will meet national leaders and foreign ministers to assess ongoing cooperation and identify new areas for collaboration.





Key themes of the discussions include trade, development projects, skills development, technology partnerships and stronger people-to-people contacts. Regional and international issues are also expected to feature prominently in the talks.





The Ministry of External Affairs has described the visit as an important step in advancing India’s long-term engagement with Africa and strengthening solidarity among Global South countries. Jaishankar will conclude the tour in Addis Ababa, where he is set to chair the Regional Heads of Mission Conference.





ANI







