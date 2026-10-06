



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has intensified his engagement with major global investors and corporate leaders during his visit to the United States, using a series of high-level meetings in New York to promote India as a preferred destination for long-term investment, manufacturing and business expansion.





The discussions formed part of a broader effort to deepen international investment linkages with India and strengthen partnerships across financial services, wealth management, manufacturing and consumer markets.





Among the key engagements was a meeting with Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray and Prakash Melwani, Chairman of the firm's International Private Equity business. The talks focused on expanding Blackstone's investments in India and identifying fresh opportunities across a range of sectors.





Goyal said the discussion explored ways to strengthen Blackstone's partnership with India and deepen the investment group's presence in the country. He also expressed confidence in continued engagement and stronger collaboration in the future.





The outreach assumes significance as Blackstone remains one of the largest foreign investors in India, with interests spanning real estate, private equity, infrastructure and logistics. The firm has steadily expanded its Indian footprint in recent years as it seeks exposure to the country's long-term growth story.





Goyal also held detailed discussions with Neuberger Berman Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Walker. The meeting was attended by Anthony Tutrone, Global Head of Neuberger Markets, Andrew Komaroff, Chief Operating Officer, and Managing Director Zain Naqi.





Talks centred on strengthening investment linkages between India and global institutional investors, particularly in the areas of financial and wealth management.





Highlighting India's investment appeal, Goyal pointed to the country's resilient macroeconomic fundamentals and increasingly sophisticated capital markets. He said India offers global institutional investors exceptional scale and long-term value creation opportunities.





The minister also met Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies, with discussions focused on expanding the beauty giant's presence in India.





The conversations covered opportunities for greater manufacturing activity in India, increased sourcing from the country and ways to capitalise on the rapid growth of India's beauty and personal care market.





The meeting reflected New Delhi's broader push to position India not only as a major consumer market but also as a competitive global manufacturing and sourcing hub for multinational companies.





Goyal's engagements with Blackstone, Neuberger Berman and The Estée Lauder Companies covered a wide spectrum of opportunities, including investment flows, financial services partnerships, manufacturing expansion and integration of Indian capabilities into global supply chains.





His meetings with leading business executives came alongside his participation in the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in the United States. The wider objective of the visit has been to strengthen economic ties, attract greater foreign investment and showcase India's growth prospects to global investors and multinational corporations.





The latest round of discussions underscores the government's continued efforts to leverage India's expanding economy, deepening capital markets, manufacturing ambitions and growing consumer demand to secure larger commitments from some of the world's most influential investment and corporate groups.





ANI







