



Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Greece and Cyprus have expressed interest in joining or deepening their involvement in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), according to Gérard Mestrallet, the French President’s Special Envoy for IMEC.





Speaking in New Delhi during his visit to India from 5 to 7 October, Mestrallet said a ministerial-level meeting of the corridor’s participating countries is expected later this year and could consider expanding IMEC’s membership and geographical scope.





He stressed that any enlargement of the initiative would require approval from the eight existing signatory governments, as decisions on membership remain the prerogative of the current partners.





Among the countries showing interest, Mestrallet highlighted Egypt, Lebanon and Oman as potential participants from the Middle East, while Greece and Cyprus were identified as particularly interested European nations seeking full membership.





He also clarified the position of Jordan and Israel, noting that although neither country signed the original agreement, both were referenced in the initial framework and have an important connection to the corridor’s planned route.





Launched in September 2023, IMEC was jointly announced by India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union. The project aims to create a major multimodal trade and connectivity network linking India with Europe through the Arabian Peninsula.





The proposed corridor combines maritime links, rail infrastructure and broader connectivity systems. It is also intended to support clean-energy cooperation and digital connectivity, strengthening trade routes between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.





Mestrallet noted that cooperation among participating countries has so far been conducted through a steering committee structure, with no ministerial-level meeting having taken place since the initiative was unveiled.





He expressed hope that a ministerial gathering could be convened before the end of the year, providing governments with an opportunity to review progress and discuss the future shape of the corridor.





Even if interested countries do not immediately become full members, Mestrallet said IMEC would still need to work closely with them because of their strategic locations, ports and economic links. He suggested that different forms of participation, including associated membership arrangements, could be explored.





The comments come as participating nations seek to accelerate progress on one of the world’s most ambitious connectivity projects, designed to improve trade efficiency, strengthen supply chains and enhance transport links between key global markets.





During his India visit, Mestrallet is also taking part in discussions focused on green shipping corridors and the role of ports within IMEC. He addressed the IMEC Ports Club Working Day in New Delhi alongside Christophe Castaner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Port of Marseille Fos.





ANI







