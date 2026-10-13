



DARA has been developed as a highly adaptable rifle platform capable of supporting a broad spectrum of military and security operations, announced Adani Defence.





Whether deployed in confined urban settings, mounted patrol missions or engagements across expansive terrain, the system is intended to provide operators with the flexibility needed to respond to changing tactical demands.





A central feature of the platform is its modular design. Multiple barrel configurations allow the weapon to be tailored for different operational scenarios, helping units optimise performance according to mission requirements.





Its adaptable architecture allows users to configure the weapon according to operational requirements through multiple barrel options, enabling greater flexibility across varied mission profiles.





The rifle also features ambidextrous controls, enabling intuitive operation regardless of the user's dominant hand. This enhances accessibility and can support faster weapon handling in dynamic situations.





Its short-stroke gas piston system is designed to deliver dependable cycling, improved reliability and reduced build-up of residues compared with some alternative operating mechanisms. Such systems are widely valued for maintaining performance under harsh field conditions.





Taken together, DARA's modular configuration options, user-focused ergonomics and robust operating system position it as a flexible weapon platform capable of adapting as mission demands evolve.





By combining modularity, ergonomic controls and a dependable operating mechanism, DARA is designed to meet evolving battlefield requirements without sacrificing effectiveness or versatility.





Agencies







