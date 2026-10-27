



India has renewed its long-standing demand for comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), arguing that the veto power held by the Council’s five permanent members must be exercised with restraint and responsibility rather than being used for narrow political purposes.





The intervention comes as New Delhi continues to press for a more representative and equitable global governance structure that reflects contemporary geopolitical realities rather than the balance of power established in 1945.





Speaking at the United Nations in New York, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, stressed that the veto remains a unique privilege enjoyed exclusively by the five permanent members of the Security Council and carries a corresponding obligation to safeguard international peace and security responsibly.





“India has always maintained that the veto, which is right now a prerogative only of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, is a responsibility that must be exercised with great restraint, especially on matters bearing upon the maintenance of international peace and security. It should not be an instrument of narrow political expediency,” Harish said.





The Indian envoy highlighted the historical record of veto usage, arguing that its repeated use by only a small number of countries has weakened the Council’s credibility and effectiveness. According to India, the veto has been exercised 331 times on around 200 resolutions since the UN was established.





Harish noted that two of the five permanent members have not used the veto for more than three and a half decades, while the overwhelming majority of vetoes and threatened vetoes have originated from only three members of the P5.





He also questioned the effectiveness of efforts introduced to improve accountability. Referring to the UN General Assembly’s 2022 Veto Initiative, which requires the Assembly to convene a debate whenever a veto is cast, Harish said expectations that the mechanism would discourage excessive use of the power have not been borne out by subsequent events.





“The record of the Veto is stark. Over the life of this Organisation, the veto has been exercised 331 times on around 200 resolutions. We also note that two out of the five permanent members have not exercised a veto for over three and a half decades, and most of the vetos or threats of vetos have emanated from only three of the P5.





The Veto Initiative of 2022 was seen as a harbinger of change, by mandating a UNGA debate every time a veto is cast, to fix accountability. However, the actual record of the large number of veto cast since the UNGAR 76/262 was adopted tells a contrary story.”





India reiterated that meaningful reform cannot be achieved by focusing solely on the veto question. Instead, New Delhi believes discussions must simultaneously address all major areas of Security Council reform, including categories of membership, regional representation, the Council’s size, its working methods and the veto mechanism itself.





Harish argued that altering one aspect of the Council without addressing the broader institutional framework would do little to change the existing concentration of decision-making authority among the permanent members.





“Limiting the veto cannot be separated from the questions of categories of membership, regional representation, size and working methods. We need to move forward on all five clusters together. India reiterates its call for a comprehensive approach towards Security Council reforms. The starting point is early commencement of text-based negotiations, with clearly defined timelines and milestones. Addressing the veto in isolation does not change the decision-making dynamic of the P5.”





A key element of India’s intervention was its emphasis on launching text-based negotiations without further delay. New Delhi has repeatedly argued that years of discussions have produced limited progress and that structured negotiations with defined milestones are necessary to break the deadlock surrounding Security Council reform.





The ambassador also drew attention to what India describes as “effective” or “de facto” vetoes operating within the Council’s procedures. He argued that veto power is not limited to formal votes cast publicly in the chamber.





According to Harish, consensus-based practices governing presidential statements, press statements and sanctions committee decisions frequently allow a single member to prevent action without publicly exercising a formal veto or providing an explanation.





“The veto is not only what is cast in the open. There is also the ‘effective or de facto veto’ that every Council member, elected and non-elected, holds over presidential statements, press statements and the decisions of sanctions committees, where the unwritten rule of consensus allows a single member to hold or block a proposal, most often without explanation.”





Reaffirming India’s support for the Common African Position on Security Council reform, Harish stressed that any expansion of permanent membership must be based on equal rights and responsibilities. India has consistently argued that creating a second category of permanent members with fewer powers than the existing P5 would institutionalise rather than eliminate inequality.





He maintained that if the veto continues to exist within the UN framework, every permanent member of a reformed Security Council should possess the same privileges and obligations.





“India’s position on the veto is principled and well known. It is aligned with the Common African Position. We reiterate that as long as the veto exists, it must be held by all permanent members of a reformed Council. Fairness and justice demand that all permanent members enjoy the same rights and responsibilities.”





Harish further rejected proposals for new forms of permanent membership that would not carry identical powers to those currently enjoyed by the P5, arguing that such arrangements would only complicate an already difficult reform process.





“A new category of permanent members, with or without the veto, would only further complicate a discussion that is already difficult, and would further entrench the very inequity we are seeking to correct. Periodic elections and the concept of permanency are fundamentally contradictory.”





India has for decades advocated expansion of both permanent and non-permanent categories of UNSC membership, arguing that the current structure inadequately reflects the demographic, economic and political realities of the modern world. New Delhi maintains that meaningful reform is essential to preserve the legitimacy, credibility and effectiveness of the Security Council in addressing contemporary international challenges.





ANI







