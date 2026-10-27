



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, warning that conditions on the ground are becoming increasingly coercive and raising fears of what he described as the growing “spectre of ethnic cleansing”.





Speaking publicly through his official social media account while also addressing regional developments during a visit to Egypt, Guterres said Israeli policies and actions in the West Bank are contributing to an environment marked by displacement, violence and insecurity for Palestinians.





The UN chief pointed to continued settlement expansion, ongoing evictions and a surge in settler-related violence as key factors driving the worsening situation. According to Guterres, Palestinian communities are being subjected to mounting pressure, with families facing assaults and the loss of access to their land.





“I’m deeply alarmed by Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank. Settlements are expanding, evictions are unrelenting with Palestinians driven from their lands, settler violence is surging, Palestinian families are being assaulted,” Guterres said.





He stressed that stability across the Middle East cannot be achieved without addressing the long-standing Palestinian question and ensuring the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including their right to self-determination.





“We are seeing an increasingly coercive environment, with the spectre of ethnic cleansing looming ever larger. This must end. There can be no durable peace in the Middle East without the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination,” he stated.





The remarks come amid growing international scrutiny of developments in the West Bank. UN officials have separately raised concerns over large-scale displacement operations and restrictions imposed on Palestinian communities, warning that forced displacement, demolitions and punitive measures risk further destabilising the region.





During his engagements in Egypt, Guterres also received public backing from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who praised the UN Secretary-General’s approach to major international challenges and his long-standing support for a comprehensive and just resolution of the Palestinian issue.





The concerns over the West Bank coincide with an increasingly severe humanitarian situation in Gaza.





According to reports, around 800 displaced Palestinians were left without shelter after Israeli quadcopter strikes triggered a massive blaze at a displacement camp in Gaza City’s Shujayea district.





The Palestinian Public Works Ministry said the fire began at approximately 8:00 pm on Sunday and continued burning beyond midnight. The blaze destroyed tents housing hundreds of displaced civilians, many of them women, children and elderly people.





The ministry said the destruction left hundreds without basic shelter and appealed for urgent international assistance to provide replacement tents and emergency relief supplies for affected families.





Guterres’ latest warning adds to a series of recent UN statements expressing concern that continued violence, displacement and settlement growth are undermining prospects for peace and increasing pressure on Palestinian communities across the occupied territories.





ANI







