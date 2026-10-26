



Indian Air Force and Russian Aerospace Forces crews have carried out joint flying operations involving the Russian Su-30SM multirole fighter during the Indra 2026 military exercise, providing Indian pilots with a rare opportunity to fly a close relative of the Su-30MKI that forms the backbone of India's combat aviation fleet, TASS reported





The bilateral exercise focused on strengthening operational coordination and enhancing interoperability between the two air forces through realistic combat training scenarios.





According to Russia's Ministry of Defence, the air drills concentrated on engaging small, low-flying targets and intercepting aircraft carrying short- and medium-range air-launched weapons.





Flight crews also practised manoeuvring air combat at medium and low altitudes, sharpening skills relevant to modern aerial warfare and contested airspace operations.





The exercise marked an important milestone as Indian pilots gained first-hand experience operating the Russian Su-30SM, an aircraft that shares a common heritage with the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI but incorporates a different suite of systems and technologies.





Both fighters are derived from the highly successful Su-27 Flanker family and are powered by twin engines. They are renowned for their exceptional manoeuvrability, aided by thrust-vectoring technology and advanced aerodynamic design, enabling them to perform demanding air combat manoeuvres.





Despite their common lineage, the Su-30SM and Su-30MKI differ significantly in several areas. India's Su-30MKI combines Russian airframe technology with equipment sourced from multiple international partners, creating a unique configuration tailored to Indian operational requirements.





The Su-30MKI is integrated with weapons such as the BrahMos-A air-launched cruise missile and the indigenous Astra air-to-air missile, giving it a broad range of strike and air-superiority capabilities.





By contrast, the Russian Su-30SM relies primarily on domestically developed avionics, communications systems and weaponry. It is compatible with key Russian air-to-air weapons including the R-73 and R-77 missile families.





Russia has further advanced the design through the upgraded Su-30SM2 standard, which incorporates improved avionics and more capable powerplants. The variant is increasingly viewed as a potential reference point for future enhancements to other Su-30 operators.





The joint flights come at a time when India is progressing with its ambitious Super Sukhoi modernisation effort, under which Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to undertake extensive upgrades to the Indian Air Force's sizeable Su-30MKI fleet.





The modernisation initiative is expected to focus on improving mission systems, avionics, sensors, electronic warfare capabilities and weapons integration, ensuring that the aircraft remains a frontline combat platform for decades to come.





Reports surrounding the broader upgrade effort have also highlighted potential improvements inspired by developments seen on newer Russian variants, including advances in radar technology, mission computing systems and overall combat effectiveness.





For Indian pilots, operating the Su-30SM during Indra 2026 provided more than routine training. The experience offered a direct understanding of the aircraft's handling characteristics, cockpit environment, mission systems and operating procedures, while also allowing valuable comparisons with the Su-30MKI.





Such exposure could generate practical insights that support India's ongoing fighter modernisation plans and help inform decisions linked to the HAL-led Super Sukhoi effort.





At the same time, the exercise reinforced the long-standing defence relationship between India and Russia, which has included decades of cooperation in combat aircraft production, maintenance, upgrades and technological collaboration.





Agencies







