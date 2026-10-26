



In a major boost to military modernisation and indigenous manufacturing, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹2.12 lakh crore for the armed forces, announced PIB.





The approvals represent one of the largest defence acquisition clearances in recent years and are aligned with the government's continued emphasis on strengthening domestic defence production and operational preparedness.





According to the Ministry of Defence, around 82% of the total procurement value will be sourced from Indian industry, providing substantial momentum to the country's self-reliance drive in the defence sector and reinforcing the indigenous defence industrial base.





The cleared proposals span a broad spectrum of platforms, weapons, surveillance assets and support systems for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.





The acquisitions are intended to enhance capability across key operational domains, including mobility, surveillance, precision strike, air defence, counter-drone warfare, logistics support and maritime security.





For the Indian Army, the DAC approved the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun Systems, Gun Shot Response Systems (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) and Platform Based Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS).





The Army will also acquire long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance UAVs, an Integrated Surveillance and Strike System, and Long Range Kamikaze Drone Systems, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned and network-enabled warfare on the modern battlefield.





The HMVs are expected to significantly improve operational mobility, logistical support and deployment flexibility, particularly in challenging and difficult terrain.





The Self-Propelled Tracked Gun Systems will provide mechanised formations with a combination of mobility and firepower, strengthening battlefield responsiveness and long-range engagement capabilities.





The GSRS will act as a force multiplier by delivering real-time situational awareness, enabling troops to rapidly identify and respond to hostile firing positions during operations.





The LMRHs will undertake a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, combat operations, search and rescue tasks, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities.





The VSHORADS are intended to counter small-sized, next-generation aerial threats, an increasingly important requirement as low-cost airborne systems become more prevalent in contemporary conflicts.





The Platform Based C-UAS systems will improve the survivability of armoured formations by providing enhanced protection against hostile drone attacks.





The approved surveillance UAVs, long-range drone systems and integrated surveillance-strike assets are expected to strengthen the Army's intelligence, reconnaissance, target-acquisition and precision-engagement capabilities.





For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of Active Offboard Decoy Systems (AODS) along with other major naval platforms. The AODS will strengthen naval anti-missile defences by providing additional protection against modern anti-ship missile threats, a capability of growing importance in increasingly contested maritime environments.





The other naval platforms approved by the council will be designed and constructed domestically and are intended to enhance the Navy's overall combat effectiveness through the incorporation of contemporary warfare technologies and systems.





For the Indian Air Force, the approvals include helicopters, air-defence systems, weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar Systems. The cleared helicopter acquisition includes Special Utility Helicopters that will support a range of air-transport requirements and improve operational flexibility across diverse mission profiles.





The Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar Systems will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas, helping commanders and aircrew make more informed operational decisions in rapidly changing conditions.





The approved air-defence systems and weapons are expected to strengthen the Air Force's ability to protect critical assets, improve readiness and support future operational requirements.





The AoN granted by the DAC constitutes in-principle administrative approval for procurement and marks the beginning of the acquisition process. Subsequent phases will involve detailed procurement procedures, tendering activities, evaluation processes and contract finalisation before equipment induction can commence.





Collectively, the approvals underscore India's determination to modernise its armed forces while simultaneously expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities.





The package delivers enhanced capability across land, air and maritime domains, with particular emphasis on drones, surveillance, mobility, air defence and precision-strike systems, while ensuring that a substantial majority of expenditure remains within the Indian defence industry ecosystem.





Agencies







